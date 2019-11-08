International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Dozens feared missing day after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Ouagadougou
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 04:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 03:50 IST
UPDATE 4-Dozens feared missing day after deadly ambush near Canadian-run mine in Burkina Faso
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dozens of people were feared still missing on Thursday after an ambush on workers near a Canadian-owned mine in Burkina Faso killed at least 37, the worst such attack for years in a country plagued by jihadist violence.

Quebec-based gold miner Semafo said five of its buses with a military escort came under fire on the road leading to its Boungou mine in the eastern region of Est, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Boungou, on Wednesday. Sixty other people were wounded, authorities said.

The assailants' identity was unclear, but Burkina Faso is struggling to combat surging Islamist violence in remote eastern and northern scrubland areas of the West African state. "Once more our people are in mourning because of terrorist groups that are multiplying, murderous actions against our civilians and our defence and security forces," President Roch Marc Kabore said in a televised address.

Semafo said the Boungou mine site remained secured, although it has suspended operations following the attack. It was unclear exactly how many people were in the convoy, what their nationalities were or how many were missing. But two security sources said dozens may still be unaccounted for.

One miner was shot in the leg but survived because the bodies of other victims fell on top of him, shielding him from the hail of bullets, his brother Benjamin Compaore said. "There were more and more shots and then because the others were on top and he was underneath, God protected him," he said, speaking outside the Ouagadougou hospital where the wounded were being treated and distraught family members gathered.

Some questioned why the authorities had not yet provided a full casualty list. Theodore Silga said his younger brother Gilbert, 26, had been on one of the ambushed buses. "The people working with my brother said they have not heard from him."

Semafo has said that under new safety guidelines, Burkinabe employees travel to and from the mine with a military escort by road while international staff are flown by helicopter. Two separate sources, who have worked at the mine, said the convoy left weekly carrying about 250 staff, usually in five buses of 50-60 people each.

The company tightened security last year following attacks that killed three workers and five security officials. Canada's foreign ministry said there were no reports so far of any of its nationals being victims of the attack, the worst in Burkina Faso since groups with links to Islamic State and al Qaeda began targeting it in January 2016. Then, al Qaeda militants killed 32 people in a raid on a popular cafe and hotel in Ouagadougou.

Also Read: Ten killed in attack on Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso - sources

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

Cyclone Bulbul may intensify as it gets closer to India; see Live tracker

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

PREVIEW-Boxing-YouTubers KSI and Paul trade barbs ahead of rematch

YouTube celebrities Olajide KSI Olatunji and Logan Paul both predicted victory in their bout in Los Angeles this weekend as they appeared at a news conference on Thursday that ended with the fighters shoving each other.The online personalit...

Early Mozart manuscript to go on sale in Paris

An original score of two minutes composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart when he was just 16 are to be put up for auction in Paris later this month, Sothebys said on Thursday. The asking price for the handwritten score dating from 1772 has been...

REFILE-Wanted: Artists to live and work in Lagos, Nigeria

An artist who was born in Britain and raised in Nigeria has announced plans for a programme to get painters, sculptors and other creatives living and working together in the West African nations commercial capital Lagos. Yinka Shonibare - a...

Magnitude 5.6 quake hits northwestern Iran -EMSC

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, was located 65 km 40 miles of Herowbd, Iran, the Eur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019