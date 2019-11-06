Ten killed in attack on Semafo convoy in Burkina Faso - sources

Ten people were killed and dozens more are wounded and missing after an attack on a convoy transporting workers of Canadian gold miner Semafo in eastern Burkina Faso, three sources said on Wednesday.

The attack took place between Semafo's Fada and Boungou mine sites, about 40 kilometres from Boungou, the company said earlier.

