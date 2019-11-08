International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 4-Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - IRNA

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 18:01 IST
UPDATE 4-Iran downs drone over southern port city of Mahshahr - IRNA

Iranian forces shot down a drone belonging to a foreign country on Friday, state news agency IRNA reported, quoting an Iranian official.

"The downed drone definitely belonged to a foreign country. Its wreckage has been recovered and is being investigated," the governor of Iran's southern Khuzestan province, Gholamreza Shariati, said, according to IRNA. Iranian media earlier reported that the army had shot down a drone over the Gulf port city of Mahshahr in Khuzestan province, without providing further details.

The official and Iranian news outlets did not say whether it was a military or civilian drone, or from which country it came. There was no immediate comment from the United States.

Iran's arch-foe Israel declined to comment on the incident, with a spokeswoman for the Israeli military saying: "We do not comment on reports from the foreign media". Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said the drone "downed over Iran's airspace with the army's domestically made Mersad surface-to-air missile".

Iran's Arabic-Language al-Alam TV channel said: "Residents of Imam Khomeini port city heard the sound of a missile being fired on Friday morning". In June, Iran shot down an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, which the Revolutionary Guards said was flying over southern Iran. Washington said the U.S. drone had been shot down by Iran in international airspace over the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf.

Relations between Iran and the United States have worsened since last year when President Donald Trump pulled out of Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers and reimposed sanctions on the country. Israel says it has carried out hundreds of air strikes in neighbouring Syria, some of them against Iranian targets, to prevent Tehran from establishing a presence there.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hinted in August of possible Israeli involvement in attacks on Iranian-backed militia positions in Iraq. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Also Read: Iran was informed of IS leader Baghdadi's death - Iranian officials tell Reuters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Revenue intelligence officers should act as facilitators for taxpayers, says FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday asked revenue intelligence officials to be facilitators for taxpayers and ensure they do not feel intimidated when it comes to paying taxes. There are times when I have gone around the country i...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Turkey says will begin repatriation of Islamic State prisoners on Monday AnadoluTurkey will begin to repatriate captured Islamic State militants to their home countries as of Monday, Inte...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Prosecutors oppose testimony on false memories in Weinstein trialProsecutors are asking a judge to prevent former movie producer Harvey Weinstein from calling a psychologist to testify a...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Prehistoric ape from Germany was a pioneer of two-legged walkingFossils unearthed in southern Germany of a remarkable ape that lived about 11.6 million years ago may dramatically alter t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019