Provide sewage facility in South Delhi colony by March 31: NGT

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 18:25 IST
The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the Delhi government and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to take steps to provide sewage facility at a South Delhi colony by March 31 next year. A bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra S Rathore passed the order after the SDMC and the Delhi Jal Board informed it they have taken a few steps to redress the grievance of residents in Paryavaran Complex but they faced difficulties as some of the properties there were unauthorised.

The Delhi government counsel told the NGT that the process with regard to regularisation has been initiated. "In view of the aforesaid circumstances and subsequent development which has taken place, we hope and trust that the Delhi government and its authorities including the concerning municipal corporation would take appropriate steps.

"Moreover, the counsel for NCT of Delhi has invited our attention to the letter dated August 31, 2018, issued by Urban Development Department, NCT of Delhi, wherein it has been mentioned that all the executing agencies shall carry out the development works in the khasras which are not affected by any type of forest," the bench said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city residents Charvi Mehra and others seeking execution of October 27, 2017, order of NGT directing stoppage of discharge of sewage from nearby houses which was affecting the environment.

