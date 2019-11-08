SC to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.
The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am in the morning.
A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after marathon hearing of 40 days.
