International Development News
Development News Edition

Ayodhya verdict: Justice Nazeer most sought judge in matters of religion in SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-11-2019 16:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-11-2019 16:01 IST
Ayodhya verdict: Justice Nazeer most sought judge in matters of religion in SC

Justice S Abdul Nazeer, the lone Muslim judge in the 5-member Constitution bench of the Supreme Court, which on Saturday delivered a historic verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, has been one of the most sought after judges in matters involving religion. Justice Nazeer was also the part of the five-judge bench in the 'triple talaq' matter but had delivered a minority verdict along with then Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

By the 3:2 verdict, the apex court had held issue of 1,400 year old practice of 'triple talaq' among Muslims as illegal and unconstitutional. However, in the Ayodhya verdict, the judge, who was elevated to the apex court from the Karnataka High Court, did not agree with the arguments of the Muslim parties and became a part of the unanimous verdict that possession of the disputed 2.77 acre land rights will be handed over to the deity Ram Lalla.

Before becoming a part of the Constitution bench in the Ayodhya case, Justice Nazeer was part of a three-judge bench, including the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and Ashok Bhushan, which by 2:1 majority had declined to set up a larger bench for a relook of its 1994 verdict which had held that a "mosque is not an essential part of the practice of Islam". The September 27, 2018 verdict by the three-judge bench had paved the way for the apex court to hear the Ayodhya land dispute case in which Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi constituted a five-judge bench to adjudicate the issue.

In the original scheme of the five-judges to hear the Ayodhya dispute, Justice Nazeer along with Justice Bhushan was not named to hear the matter. But the recusal of two judges - Justice N V Ramana and U U Lalit brought into the fold to hear the politically and religiously sensitive temple-mosque land dispute at Ayodhya.

Besides these cases, Justice Nazeer was also a part of the Supreme Court's nine-judge bench which had declared 'right to privacy' as a fundamental right in the August 2017 verdict Justice Nazeer, 61, who was enrolled as an advocate in 1983 and had practiced in the Karnataka High Court was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka High Court on May 12, 2003 and was made a permanent judge there in September 2004.

He was was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul set to make landfall on Sunday; see Live tracker

Now You See Me 3 – Benedict Cumberbatch’s role clarified, Know more on other cast

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Sheffield: Meadowhall Interchange evacuated due to flooding

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Fresh landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway, thousands stranded

A fresh landslide blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Saturday, leaving thousands of commuters stranded at various places, officials said. The traffic on the 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Ka...

Kashmir issue figures in UK General Election campaign

The Kashmir issue, against the backdrop of the Indian governments revocation of Jammu and Kashmirs special status, has found its way into the General Election campaign in the UK, with candidates warning against bringing the divisions of the...

SC verdict like Diwali & Holi for us, says kin of Kar sevaks

Family members of city kar sevaks who died in police firing at the Ram Janmabhoomi site 29 years ago hailed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case and said the judgement is like Diwali and Holi for them. Ram Kothari 22 and Sharad Ko...

UPDATE 1-Ukraine, Russian-backed rebels begin Donbass village withdrawal

Ukrainian government forces and Russian-backed rebels began withdrawing from a village in the disputed Donbass region on Saturday, one of a series of measures that could pave the way for a summit between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019