International Development News
Development News Edition

Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions -report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Valletta
  • |
  • Updated: 10-11-2019 17:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-11-2019 17:33 IST
Malta has deal with Libya coastguard over migrant interceptions -report
Image Credit: Flickr

Malta's armed forces have started cooperating with Libya's coastguard to turn back migrant boats heading into Malta's search and rescue zone, a newspaper reported on Sunday, citing a secret government deal. The government declined to comment directly on the report in the Sunday Times of Malta but told Reuters the Mediterranean state had been working with the Libyan coastguard for many years and always operated within the law.

Under the terms of the deal, when a migrant boat is spotted sailing towards Malta, the island's armed forces seek the intervention of the Libyan coastguard to intercept them before they enter Malta's territorial waters, the paper said. Non-governmental organizations have denounced previous deals by which Italy has directed the Libyan coastguard to pick up migrant boats in Libyan territorial waters, saying refugees face torture and abuse in the lawless North African country.

The Malta deal appears to go a step further by encouraging the Libyan coastguard to intervene beyond its own coastal waters, which extend some 22.2 km (14 miles) from its shore, and into the broad search-and-rescue zone operated by Malta. "Search and rescue areas are not areas where the coastal state exercises sovereignty or has jurisdiction, but areas forming part of high seas where foreign military assets have every right to investigate any illegal activity departing from their coast," the Maltese government said.

Malta has taken in several hundred migrants in recent months, but almost always from charity rescue ships that had picked them up in the central Mediterranean. There have been few reports of migrant boats reaching the island autonomously. In a sign of growing cooperation between Valletta and the Tripoli-based Libyan government, Malta seized in September a shipment of unofficial Libyan currency believed to have been destined for rebel military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Two containers packed full of the recently introduced currency, printed in Russia, were discovered when the ship carrying the money stopped in Malta, local media reported earlier this month. The Customs Department did not announce the find at the time and has made no subsequent comment on the operation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Cyclone Bulbul wreaks havoc in Odisha before landfall; see Live tracker

Immersion in virtual reality scenes of the Arctic helps to ease people's pain: Study

Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy taken aside by Malaysian immigration officials

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Videos

Latest News

Congress doesn't want President's rule in Maha: Chavan

The Congress in Maharashtra on Sunday said it didnt want Presidents Rule in the state which is in the midst of a political crisis in view of the BJPs announcement that it would not form a government. Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan said...

Model code of conduct in force for K'taka bypolls from Nov 11

Ahead of the model code of conduct coming into effect from Monday in the 15 assembly constituencies where bypolls are scheduled, Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar said the preparations were afoot for the smooth conduct of elections on De...

FACTBOX-Who's who in the Spanish election

Spain held a parliamentary election on Sunday, its second this year, in a vote that could still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented political environment. Following are snapshots of the main parties and leadersPEDRO SANCHEZ...

Flamingoes flock late to Agra sanctuary due to delayed rains

Around 100 flamingoes have flocked to the Soor Sarovar Bird Sanctuary here in what is being perceived as the beginning of the migratory birds arrival for the season, an official said on Sunday. The assemblage of the birds, natives of Gujara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019