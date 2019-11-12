Saudi vice defence minister meets Omani ruler in Muscat -state news
Saudi Arabia's vice minister of defence visited Oman on Monday and met with ruler Sultan Qaboos, Omani state news agency ONA reported, following a deal to end a power struggle in the south of Yemen. The Saudi defence ministry said Prince Khalid bin Salman, a son of the king, would meet with several Omani officials to discuss bilateral ties as well as regional security and stability.
Neither statement mentioned Yemen, where Saudi Arabia is backing the internationally recognised government against the Iran-aligned Houthis. Oman has largely remained neutral but has hosted talks to try to resolve the conflict and previously used its good relations with the Houthis and Iran to mediate with Riyadh and Washington.
The deal signed last week between the Saudi-backed government and southern separatists was hailed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a step toward a wider political solution to end the multifaceted conflict.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Oman
- Yemen
- Saudi Arabia
- Mohammed bin Salman
- Houthis
- Iran
- Washington
- Riyadh
ALSO READ
XCMG's 4,000-ton XGC88000 Completes First Overseas Assignment In Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia praises Washington over death of Islamic State leader
PM Modi to attend key financial conference in Saudi Arabia; to meet King Salman
Floods kill 7 in Saudi Arabia: state TV
Key financial summit begins in Saudi Arabia