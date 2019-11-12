International Development News
IMF mission to resume talks on new Ukraine loan deal

A visiting International Monetary Fund mission will resume negotiations on a new loan program for Ukraine on Thursday, it said in a statement. Ukraine and the IMF have been in talks on a new program to replace a $3.9 billion stand-by arrangement that expires in January.

Ukraine must satisfy the Fund on issues such as the central bank's independence and the future of PrivatBank, the country's largest lender, which was nationalized against the wishes of its owners in 2016.

