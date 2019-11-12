International Development News
Development News Edition

Brazil's Bolsonaro absent as Congress ratifies pension reform

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 12-11-2019 20:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-11-2019 20:27 IST
Brazil's Bolsonaro absent as Congress ratifies pension reform
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazil's Congress officially ratified the government's landmark social security reform bill into law on Tuesday, in a ceremony notable for the absence of President Jair Bolsonaro. The radical overhaul of Brazil's costly pension system was the Bolsonaro government's No. 1 economic reform priority this year, and its approval was its main economic success too.

But analysts say Bolsonaro was never fully committed to the plan, which was backed more forcibly by Economy Minister Paulo Guedes and whose passage through Congress was largely down to the political skills of lower house president Rodrigo Maia. The constitutional amendment will save the public purse around 800 billion reais ($192 billion) over the next decade, according to Economy Ministry calculations, down from the original estimated savings of around 1.3 trillion reais. ($1 = 4.17 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A millionaire’s sperm stolen from used condom, hotel cleaner wins child support battle

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

Prison Break Season 6 likely to show Michael spending quality time with his family

Sena leader Raut undergoes angioplasty at Mumbai hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Germany condemns Gaza rocket fire

Germany condemned the bombardment of cities in Israel by rockets launched from the Gaza strip on Tuesday, calling for de-escalation and saying there could be no justification for violence against innocent civilians.Israel killed a top comma...

UPDATE 1-Brexit extension set to boost Irish economy - finance minister

The extension of Britains scheduled departure from the European Union means there is likely to be some upside to neighbouring Irelands economic growth forecasts, the Irish finance minister said on Tuesday.Ireland presented its budget for 20...

Princess Haya in court for London hearing in legal battle with Dubai's ruler

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the estranged wife of Dubais ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, appeared in a British court on Tuesday for the latest hearing in the couples legal battle over the welfare of their children. The two p...

UPDATE 1-Canadian parliament to reconvene on Dec. 5 - PM's Office

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday reconvened parliament for Dec. 5, when he will reach out to the opposition to back his minority government and its agenda, which includes tax cuts and measures to fight climate change. Liber...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019