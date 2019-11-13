International Development News
Development News Edition

Chronology of events in office of Chief Justice of India falling under RTI Act case

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:54 IST
Chronology of events in office of Chief Justice of India falling under RTI Act case

Following is the chronology of events in the case in which a five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court Wednesday upheld the 2010 Delhi High Court verdict which said that the office of the Chief Justice of India falls under the ambit of RTI Act.

- Nov 11, 2007: RTI activist Subhash C Aggarwal files a plea in the Supreme Court seeking information on judges' assets.

- Nov 30: Information denied in the reply to him.

- Dec 8: First appeal filed at SC's registry against the denial of information.

- Jan 12, 2008: First appeal dismissed by SC's registry.

- Mar 5: Aggarwal approaches CIC.

- Jan 6, 2009: CIC asks SC to disclose information on Judges' assets on the ground that CJI's office comes within the ambit of RTI Act.

- Jan 17: SC moves Delhi HC against CIC order.

- Jan 19: The Delhi High Court stays CIC order; asks constitutional expert Fali S Nariman to assist it in deciding the legal issue. Nariman declines saying he is of the view that Judges must declare their assets and he would not be able to be impartial in the case.

- Feb 26: SC says that declaration of assets by its judges to the Chief Justice are "personal" information which cannot be revealed under the RTI Act.

- Mar 17: SC says its judges not averse to declaring their assets and Parliament can enact a law pertaining to such declaration but it must be ensured that the law is not misused.

- Mar 24: HC says that Judges cannot be treated like politicians on asset declaration.

- May 1: Delhi High Court Bar Association moves impleadment application in HC saying that Judges should voluntarily declare assets.

- May 4: SC says too much transparency can affect independence of judiciary.

- May 4: HC reserves order on SC plea.

- Sep 2: Single Bench of High Court upholds CIC's order saying that CJI's office comes within the ambit of RTI Act and judges' assets be made public under the transparency law.

- Oct 5: The Apex Court challenges single bench verdict before division bench.

- Oct 6: HC agrees to give an urgent hearing to the Supreme Court's petition.

- Oct 7: HC admits the appeal and constitutes a special three-judge bench to decide the issue.

- Nov 12: HC observes that the resolution passed by the Supreme Court judges for declaring their assets to CJI is binding on them.

- Nov 13: HC reserves judgment on the appeal.

- Jan 12, 2010: HC says the office of CJI comes within the ambit of the RTI Act.

- Nov 26: Secretary General of SC and CPIO file 3 appeals against the HC and CIC orders.

- Aug 17, 2016: SC refers the matter to a Constitution bench

- Apr 4, 2019: SC reserves verdict on whether CJI's office is public authority under RTI Act

- Nov 13: SC upholds 2010 Delhi High Court verdict, holds office of the Chief Justice of India is a public authority and falls within the ambit of RTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

1,005 cases of sexual atrocities against minors in Odisha till June: Congress

A total of 1,005 minor girls have faced sexual harassment in just six months and the state government has not been able to punish the culprits, said Leader of Congress legislative party in Odisha assembly Narasingha Mishra on Wednesday. The...

After massive protests, JNU announces roll-back of hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Executive Committee has announced a roll-back on the hike of hostel fees and other stipulations after massive protests by the students of the varsity that escalated over the past few days. The universitys...

UPDATE 2-Growth in global oil demand to slow from 2025 - IEA

Growth in global oil demand is expected to slow from 2025 as fuel efficiency improves and the use of electric vehicles increases, but consumption is unlikely to peak in the next two decades, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday...

Vakrangee Q2FY2019-20 Financial Results

- Total Income stood at INR 172.75 Crore, QoQ growth of 17.28 - PAT stood at INR 10.87 Crore, QoQ growth of 39.10 - 21,000 Total No. of NextGen Outlets - 8,500 Operational 12,500 under On-Boarding process MUMBAI, India, Nov. 13, 2019 PRNe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019