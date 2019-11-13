International Development News
Development News Edition

Hungary begins trial of Syrian man accused of leading IS murder brigade

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:10 IST
Hungary begins trial of Syrian man accused of leading IS murder brigade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Hungarian court on Wednesday began the trial of a Syrian man accused of terrorism and crimes against humanity as a military leader of Islamic State near the city of Homs in 2015, saying he participated in the murders of dozens of people. The 27-year-old, identified as F. Hassan, was charged in September after an international investigation led to his capture in Budapest's main airport at the end of last year.

He denies the charges and said he was in Turkey, not Syria, at the time the atrocities took place. Prosecutor Andras Urbanyi told the court F. Hassan deserted from the Syrian army in 2011, then joined Islamic State sometime before 2014. He became commander of an IS unit and actively recruited members.

"In May 2015 Hassan's unit was ordered to capture an area rich in artifacts near Homs," Urbanyi said. "Hassan was to draw up a death list, naming those to be executed out of revenge or to intimidate locals. The list was approved by IS leaders." His brigade went door to door, pulling and murdering individuals on the list either with gunshots or knifing, Urbanyi said. Others were forced to gather at the town's main square.

"At the square, they were forced to witness an execution. The local imam was beheaded. Hassan and an accomplice severed the imam's head with long, seesawing motions, then held up his head to the crowd." Hassan, cuffed on his hands and feet and accompanied by a dozen heavily armed counter-terrorism agents, gave detailed testimony of his upbringing, family and his subsequent migration to Europe, and denied involvement in the crimes.

"Your honor, I committed nothing, I just want my family," he told judge Gergely Miko. "I was not even in Syria in 2015. I was in Turkey, never to return to Syria." His attorney, Janos Kelen, also said Hassan was not in Syria at the time of the incidents. He was illiterate and incapable of leading units and organize killings, he added. Kelen disputed that a video of the execution, shown in court, featured Hassan.

Witnesses did not personally see the atrocities, he said, while a lie detector test was conducted illegally, without a defense attorney.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Punjab: CM asks SGPC to pay USD 20 fee for poor pilgrims who wish to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara

HIGHLIGHTCM asked SGPC to pay USD 20 per pilgrim feeHe urged Imran, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to resolve the problem.Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday asked the cash-rich Shiromani Gurdwara Par...

Guj announces Rs 700 crore relief package for rain-hit farmers

The Gujarat government on Wednesday announced a relief package of Rs 700 crore for the farmers in the state, whose crops have been damaged due to excess rains this year. Talking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said the move...

Rajasthan CM criticises Maha Guv over President's Rule

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday came down heavily on Maharashtra Governor BS Koshiyari over the imposition of Presidents Rule in the state. If there emerged a hung Assembly in the polls, the Governor should have explored as to how ...

Indonesia ordered Cambodia's Rainsy barred from flight - airline

Malaysia Airlines said on Wednesday it had stopped veteran Cambodian opposition figure Sam Rainsy from boarding a flight from Kuala Lumpur to the Indonesian capital Jakarta on the instruction of Indonesian authorities.Rainsy, who lives in s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019