International Development News
Development News Edition

SC gives clean chit to Modi govt in Rafale deal

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:20 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a clean chit to the Narendra Modi government in the Rafale fighter jets deal case, saying review petitions were without merit. The court rejected pleas which had sought re-examination of the December 14, 2018 verdict which said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets.

The apex court rejected the contention that there was need for registration of FIR in connection with the deal. "We find the review petitions are without any merit," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The bench also comprised Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Latest News

Ritu Phogat to make mixed martial arts debut on Nov 16

Indian wrestler Ritu Phogat is set to make her professional mixed martial arts debut, taking on Koreas Nam Hee Kim in an atomweight contest at the Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China on November 16. I want to become a mixed martial arts World ...

Chinese students flee Hong Kong as campuses burn

Having fled Hong Kong universities they had thought were a ticket to success, Chinese students from the mainland sit in hostels and noodle shops in the neighbouring city of Shenzhen wondering how theyll complete their studies.With campuses ...

Israel says holding fire in Gaza as long as militants do

Israel will follow suit if Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip stop cross-border attacks, an Israeli official said on Thursday, denying that Israel had changed open-fire policy as demanded by the Islamic Jihad militant group for a truce....

New Delhi: SC closes contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the court, his chowkidar chor hai slogan against Prime Minister Narendra Modi i...
