International Development News
Development News Edition

Rafale deal: SC closes contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi, asks him to be careful in future

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 11:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 11:39 IST
Rafale deal: SC closes contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi, asks him to be careful in future

The Supreme Court on Thursday closed the contempt plea against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for wrongly attributing to the apex court his "chowkidar chor hai" remark in the Rafale case against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The court said the remarks made by Gandhi were far from true and he should have refrained from those and could have been careful.

"It is unfortunate that without any verification certain remarks were made by the contemnor (Rahul Gandhi) against the prime minister," a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said. The bench referred to the affidavit filed by him tendering unconditional apology and said, "Gandhi enjoys an important position in political spectrum and no court should be dragged to political discourse, whether valid or invalid".

"Mr. Gandhi needs to be more careful in future," the bench added. The bench noted that subsequently the contemnor has filed an affidavit that contempt proceedings should not be taken forward.

"in view of the affidavit filed by Gandhi, we close contempt proceedings initiated against him," the bench said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Chronology of events in Rafale fighter jets deal case

Following is the chronology of events in the Rafale fighter jets deal in which the Supreme Court on Thursday rejected review petitions against its verdict giving clean chit to the Narendra Modi government -Dec 30, 2002 Defence Procurement P...

Former Speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar, BJP legislator Mool Chand Sharma, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala take oath as cabinet ministers.

Former Speaker Kanwarpal Gujjar, BJP legislator Mool Chand Sharma, Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala take oath as cabinet ministers....

Mindteck Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30 2019

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Business Wire IndiaMindteck India Limited BSE 517344 and NSE MINDTECK, a global technology company, today reported its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.The companys consolidat...

Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria - Defence Ministry TV channel

Russia has begun setting up a helicopter base in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.The new base will be protected by surface-to-air missile systems, according to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019