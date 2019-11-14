International Development News
Development News Edition

China stocks end firmer as weak data bolsters stimulus hopes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 13:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 13:04 IST
China stocks end firmer as weak data bolsters stimulus hopes
Image Credit: Pixabay

China shares rebounded from six-month lows to end higher on Thursday after data reflecting a sharper slowdown in industrial activity in October reinforced expectations that Beijing will introduce fresh measures to support economic growth.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.16% at 2,909.87. In the previous session, the index hit its lowest closing in more than six weeks. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index ended 0.15% firmer, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.3%, the consumer staples sector up 0.01%, the real estate index ended down 0.17% and the healthcare sub-index closed 1.51% higher. ** China's industrial production rose 4.7% year-on-year in October, significantly slower than expected on weakness in global and domestic demand, and as a drawn-out trade war with the United States weighed on activity. ** The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.61%, while the start-up board ChiNext Composite index closed higher by 0.642%. ** Shares in Shenzhen-listed Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co Ltd fell 2.46% after the company said China's securities regulator was investigating two Hikvision directors for alleged violations of disclosure rules. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.76%. ** At 0703 GMT, the yuan was quoted at 7.0198 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 7.023. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Eastern Gold Jade Co Ltd, up 10.16%, followed by Universal Scientific Industrial Shanghai Co Ltd , gaining 10.03% and Super Telecom Co Ltd , which closed up 10.02%. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shangying Global Co Ltd, which closed 10.01% lower, followed by Jiangsu Fengshan Group Co Ltd losing 8.06% and Anhui Andeli Department Store Co Ltd, which ended 7.15% weaker. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index rose 16.7% and the CSI300 advanced 29.7%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is up 2.8%. Shanghai stocks declined 0.66% so far this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Shami, Ashwin run through Bangladesh batting

Mohammed Shamis prodigious reverse swing and Ravichandran Ashwins guile broke the backbone of Bangladesh batting, reducing the visitors to 140 for seven at tea on day one of the first Test here on Thursday. Shami 327 in 11 overs once again ...

Daimler says to cut jobs to save 1 bn euros by end-2022

Daimler said Thursday it planned to cut jobs to save more than 1.0 billion euros USD 1.1 billion by the end of 2022, as the German luxury carmaker grapples with an expensive switch to greener vehicles.By the end of 2022, Mercedes-Benz Cars ...

.

Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh at Holkar Cricket Stadium here on Thursday. Bangladesh 1st InningsIslamc W Saha b Ishant 6 Imrul Kayesc A Rahane b Umesh 6Mominul Haque b Ashwin 37 Mohammad...

US manufacturing group hacked by China as trade talks intensified-sources

As trade talks between Washington and Beijing intensified earlier this year, suspected Chinese hackers broke into an industry group for U.S. manufacturers that has helped shape President Donald Trumps trade policies, according to two people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019