International Development News
Development News Edition

PIL in SC against emerging post poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress in Maharashtra

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 21:04 IST
PIL in SC against emerging post poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress in Maharashtra

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking declaration of the post poll alliance among Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra as "fraud" on the electorate for gaining power. The plea, likely to be listed for hearing in next few days, alleged that the change in the stand of Shiv Sena, which had fought the Assembly polls along with BJP, was "nothing but betrayal of people trust reposed in the NDA".

President's rule was imposed in the state on Tuesday after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts. The PIL filed by Pramod Pandit Joshi also sought a direction to the Centre and the state asking them to refrain from appointing a chief minister from the emerging post poll alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress.

"The act of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are unethical and contrary to the constitutional scheme for staking claim to form government without legitimate alliance of political parties, which is far from the concept of the popular government," the petition, filed through lawyer advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, said. The plea said the post poll coalition between two or more political parties was impermissible under the Constitution as it lacked peoples' mandate.

The political parties, which have been voted out of power, cannot stake claim to form government by entering into such a coalition, it said. "The governor is under constitutional obligation to consider concept of popular government to be provided. The present post poll coalition is based on power sharing concept of two political parties who have been voted out by the people," the petition said.

The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the October 21 state elections in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. But the BJP did not cede the Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old alliance.

The Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively, in the last month's polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Nearly 75,000 BSNL employees have opted for VRS so far: Chairman

As many as 75,000 employees of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd BSNL have already opted for the VRS scheme which rolled out recently, Chairman and Managing Director of the state-owned telecom corporation PK Purwar said on Thursday. In all, nearly o...

UPDATE 1-Facebook signs lease for office space in Hudson Yards

Facebook Inc signed a lease for over 1.5 million square feet of office space across 30 floors and three buildings in New York Citys Hudson Yards, according to a statement by the luxury and commercial real estate development on Thursday.Huds...

UPDATE 1-U.S. House Speaker seeks to pass trade deal with Mexico, Canada this year

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said a breakthrough in talks with the Trump administration on the trade pact with Mexico and Canada could be imminent and that she wanted to pass the deal by the end of the year. We are moving pos...

Triple MotoGP world champion Lorenzo retires

Valencia, Nov 14 AFP Three-times MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who suffered a fractured spine this season, said Thursday he would retire following the Valencia Grand Prix. The 32-year-old Spaniard who rides for Honda and claimed the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019