International Development News
Development News Edition

Govt must read 'extremely important' dissent order in Sabarimala verdict: Justice Nariman

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:30 IST
Govt must read 'extremely important' dissent order in Sabarimala verdict: Justice Nariman

The government must read the "extremely important dissent" verdict in the 3:2 majority judgement pronounced by the Supreme Court in the Sabarimala case, Justice R F Nariman said on Friday. Justice Nariman had penned the dissent order on behalf of himself and Justice D Y Chandrachud in Thursday's judgement.

"Please tell your government to read the dissent judgment delivered in the Sabaimala case yesterday, which is extremely important.... Inform your authority and the government to read it," he told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. Justices Nariman and Chandrachud, who were a part of the five-judge Constitution bench in the Sabarimala case, on Thursday dissented from the majority verdict and dismissed the plea seeking review of the apex court's earlier judgment allowing entry of women of all ages to the Sabairmala temple.

He made these comments to Mehta when the court was hearing an appeal filed by the Enforcement Directorate challenging the Delhi High Court verdict granting bail to Karnataka Congress leader D K Shivakumar in a money laundering case. The SC dismissed the ED plea.

Terming the denial of entry to "unarmed women" into the Sabarimala temple as a "sad spectacle", the minority verdict by the Supreme Court on Thursday had held that enforcement of its 2018 order is "non-negotiable" and no person or authority can flout it. It had said the Constitution places a "non-negotiable obligation" on authorities to enforce the judgements as it was necessary to preserve rule of law and directed strict compliance with its September 2018 decision allowing girls and women of all ages to enter the hill-top shrine in Kerala.

"If those whose duty it is to comply were to have a discretion on whether or not to abide by a decision of the court, the rule of law would be set at naught. Compliance is not a matter of option. If it were to be so, the authority of the court could be diluted at the option of those who are bound to comply with its verdicts," it had said. "Today, it is no longer open to any person or authority to openly flout a Supreme Court judgement or order, given the constitutional scheme," the verdict had said.

However, the majority verdict, written by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi for himself and justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, decided to refer to a larger 7-judge bench the pleas seeking review of the 2018 judgement allowing women and girls of all ages to enter the temple which is all set to open on November 17. As the majority verdict kept the review pleas pending for a 7-judge bench and did not stay its September 28, 2018 majority judgement, girls and women of all age groups will be entitled to undertake the pilgrimage to the shrine.

Justice Nariman had said it was restating constitutional duties "in the light of the sad spectacle of unarmed women between the ages of 10 and 50 being thwarted in the exercise of their fundamental right of worship at the temple". It further said that whoever does not act in compliance of apex court judgements, "does so at his peril".

It had also directed the Kerala government to comply with the September 2018 decision of the apex court by widely publicising through television and newspapers. It had further directed the state government to take steps to secure the confidence of the community in order to ensure the fulfilment of constitutional values.

Justices Nariman and Chandrachud had also disagreed with the majority view to refer to a larger bench the review and fresh pleas challenging the September 2018 decision of the apex court as well as other matters pertaining to discrimination faced by women of other religions. It had said this was a ground that "must be rejected", as "there is no error apparent" and the point, which was argued extensively before the earlier Constitution bench, was being reargued in review.

It had also rejected the "emotive" argument that women being kept out of Sabarimala as the deity was a 'Naisthik Brahmachari' (perennial celibate), who would be disturbed by the presence of women between the ages of 10 and 50, as he has undertaken a vow of celibacy, saying the point was being re-argued.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Sabarimala not a place for activism, Ker govt will not back

Sabarimala is not a place for activism and the LDF government would not support those who make announcements about entering the hill shrine for the sake of publicity, Kerala Devaswom Minister Minister Kadakampally Surendran said on Friday. ...

Delhi HC denies bail to Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case

The Delhi High Court Friday denied bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case filed by the ED, saying prima facie allegations against him are serious in nature and he played active and key role in t...

UPDATE 1-Renamo's appeal to have election result annulled dismissed - Mozambique's top court

Mozambiques top court has dismissed opposition party Renamos application to have the results of its recent general election dismissed - a scenario Renamo has said could result in violence in the country just months after a historic peace de...

KPL betting scam: Look out circular issued against Bellary Tuskers' owner

The Central Crime Branch CCB on Friday said that a Look out circular LoC has been issued against the owner of Bellary Tuskers team Arvind Venkatesh Reddy for his alleged role in Karnataka Premier League KPL match-fixing scam. The crime bran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019