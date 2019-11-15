Ukraine court says ex-deputy central bank governor to be released on bail -Interfax

Ukraine's anti-corruption court on Friday ruled that Oleksandr Pysaruk, the former first deputy central bank governor who is now CEO of Raiffeisen Bank International's local unit, would be released on bail, Interfax Ukraine news agency said.

The Ukrainian anti-corruption body has questioned Pysaruk regarding the insolvency of VAB Bank while he worked at the central bank.

