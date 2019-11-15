International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Lithuania pardons Russians spies, may pave way for swap with Russia and Norway

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 14:36 IST
UPDATE 1-Lithuania pardons Russians spies, may pave way for swap with Russia and Norway

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Friday pardoned two Russian citizens sentenced for spying in a move that could pave the way for a three-way spy swap between Russia, Norway and Lithuania. Russia also said on Friday it would review in the near future a pardon request submitted by Norwegian Frode Berg, jailed for spying, the RIA news agency reported.

Lithuanian news agency BNS reported last month that Moscow, Oslo and Vilnius were discussing exchanging two Russians jailed in Lithuania, two Lithuanians sentenced for spying in Russia, and Berg. Authorities in the three countries have either declined to comment on or have denied the BNS report.

The Lithuanian president pardoned Nikolai Filipchenko, who was sentenced in 2017 to 10 years for spying, giving fraudulent information to obtain a document, forging and using personal identification and illegally crossing a state border, according to the signed pardon published on the presidency's website. The president also pardoned Sergei Moisejenko, sentenced in 2017 to 10-1/2 years for spying and for illegal possession of weapons, the document showed.

Both men were accused of recruiting spies in Lithuania, according to local media reports. Filipchenko targeted the Lithuanian president's security staff with the aim of bugging the presidency's office and home, and Moisejenko was looking for information about Lithuanian and NATO armed forces, according to the reports. Lithuania is a NATO member.

The president signed legislation earlier this week that allows him to pardon a person convicted of a crime in Lithuania in exchange for a Lithuanian citizen prosecuted abroad who "acted in the interests of Lithuania". Berg, a retired guard on the Norwegian-Russian border, has been at the centre of a local campaign to free him. In his hometown of Kirkenes in the Arctic, a banner hangs in the centre of the town that says "Help Frode home!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Renamo's appeal to have election result annulled dismissed - Mozambique's top court

Mozambiques top court has dismissed opposition party Renamos application to have the results of its recent general election dismissed - a scenario Renamo has said could result in violence in the country just months after a historic peace de...

KPL betting scam: Look out circular issued against Bellary Tuskers' owner

The Central Crime Branch CCB on Friday said that a Look out circular LoC has been issued against the owner of Bellary Tuskers team Arvind Venkatesh Reddy for his alleged role in Karnataka Premier League KPL match-fixing scam. The crime bran...

UAE Education Ministry taking part in 2019 Morocco Educational Fairs

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Education MoE MOE.gov.ae is taking part in the 2019 fall edition of the Morocco Educational Fairs, between November 16 and 18, 2019 in Casablanca and Tangier. During the exhibition, the ministry will be ...

HC says wrong message will be sent to society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case.

HC says wrong message will be sent to society if bail is granted to Chidambaram in this case....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019