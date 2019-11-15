Refile-Kyiv says Macron promised Zelenskiy support ahead of east Ukraine summit

French President Emmanuel Macron assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of support during a phone call ahead of a peace summit on eastern Ukraine taking place on Dec. 9 in Paris, Zelenskiy's office said on Friday.

The two leaders were coordinating on preparation for the summit between Ukraine, Russia, France and Germany, the statement said, adding that Macron would also visit Ukraine. "Emmanuel Macron emphasised that Ukraine could further count on France's support in all matters," the statement said.

