International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Court halts Texas execution of man convicted of killing his lover -NY Times

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Texas
  • |
  • Updated: 16-11-2019 05:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-11-2019 04:55 IST
UPDATE 1-Court halts Texas execution of man convicted of killing his lover -NY Times
Image Credit: ANI

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday halted the execution of Rodney Reed, who was convicted of killing his 19-year-old lover in 1996, as recent calls for his exoneration and a fresh look at his case got more intense, the New York Times reported. Some 2.9 million people have signed an online petition on the website Freerodneyreed.com, while Republican and Democrats alike along with several high-profile celebrities have spoken out against Reed's impending execution, which had been scheduled for Wednesday.

The ruling came just hours after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles had also recommended a stay, according to the New York Times. Since an all-white jury convicted Reed, a black man, and sentenced him to death in 1998, Reed's attorneys and activists have worked to exonerate him for the death of Stacey Stites.

Reed was having a sexual relationship with the 19-year-old grocery store worker when she was found raped and strangled along the side of a road in Bastrop on April 23, 1996. The state's case against Reed hinged on whether sperm found at the murder scene was the result of sexual assault or a previous consensual sexual encounter with Reed.

The Innocence Project, which has been working on the case, said that forensic experts who testified against Reed later admitted they made errors in their analysis. The organization has also raised questions about her fiancée, Jimmy Fennell, a local police officer who lived with her and was with her the night before she was found dead.

Fennell has maintained his innocence. Fennell, who was for a time the prime suspect, underwent several interrogations, lie-detector tests and a blood test but was never charged.

The Innocence Project claimed that witnesses have come forward to implicate Fennell, who later served a 10-year prison term for a sex crime and kidnapping, saying he made incriminating statements after her death and during the investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Taylor Swift "not allowed" to perform old songs at awards amid music row

Two German citizens detained in Hong Kong - foreign ministry

Shares of Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea gain despite dismal Q2 numbers

IPL Trading: No way we could let Gayle go, says KXIP co-owner

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Bolivia blames Cubans for stirring unrest, ousts Venezuelan officials

Bolivias interim government said on Friday it had asked Venezuelan officials to leave the country, and accused Cubans, including doctors, of instigating unrest in the wake of the resignation of former president Evo Morales. New Foreign Mini...

Masked men break into Venezuela opposition party offices on eve of protest

Unidentified masked men on Friday forced their way into the offices of Venezuelan opposition party Popular Will, political leaders said, the night before planned protests across the country meant to boost pressure on President Nicolas Madur...

France reverses palm oil tax break after outcry

Frances parliament on Friday voted down a proposed tax break on palm oil -- which would have hugely benefited energy giant Total -- after lawmakers and environmental activists complained the legislation had been rushed through the day befor...

US-China deal could be signed by ministers: White House

A partial trade agreement between the United States and China could be signed at the ministerial level, not by the two nations presidents, a top White House aide said Friday. Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, has fed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019