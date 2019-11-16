CORRECTED-Trump grants pardons to Army officers in war crimes cases
U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned two Army officers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan and restored the rank of a Navy SEAL platoon commander for actions in Iraq, a move critics have said would undermine military justice and send a message that battlefield atrocities will be tolerated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- Navy SEAL
- Afghanistan
- Iraq