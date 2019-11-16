UPDATE 1-Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

A federal judge on Saturday ordered that a German citizen arrested on her return to the country on suspicion of being a member of the Islamic State should remain in custody, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the suspect, identified only as Nasim A., had left Germany for Syria in 2014, married a fighter and moved with him to Iraq. There she was paid to maintain an IS-controlled house and carried a weapon. She and her husband later moved to Syria, where she also maintained a house, prosecutors said. She was arrested in early 2019 by Kurdish security forces.

The woman was arrested on Friday evening in Frankfurt upon her return to Germany. The judge determined on Saturday that she remain in detention because of "suspicion of being a member of a terrorist organization in a foreign country", prosecutors said.

