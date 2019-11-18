International Development News
Development News Edition

CJI Bobde congratulated by Bar leaders; shares dais with senior judges of Jamaica, Bhutan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 14:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 14:01 IST
CJI Bobde congratulated by Bar leaders; shares dais with senior judges of Jamaica, Bhutan
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Newly-appointed Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde on Monday sat on the dais in a courtroom with Chief Justice of Jamaica Bryan Sykes and senior-most Judge of Bhutan's Supreme Court, Justice Kuenlay Tshering, a first for the head of the Indian apex court. Justice Bobde, 63, was administered the oath of office by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

He was congratulated by Bar leaders on being appointed as the 47th head of the Indian judiciary. The CJI, who headed the bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant, started holding the court at 11.30 am and was first congratulated by Rakesh Khanna, the senor advocate and the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

"We wish a fruitful and successful tenure to CJI Bobde," the SCBA President said in the packed courtroom where his relatives and friends were also present. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the bail plea of jailed Congress leader P Chidambaram as the first case before the CJI who said he will look into the plea for urgent hearing.

Bobde will have a tenure of over 17 months as the CJI and is due to retire on April 23, 2021. He was part of the recent historic Ayodhya verdict and the nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court that had held unanimously in August 2017 that the Right to Privacy was a constitutionally protected fundamental right in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Smith shrugs off Pooran's light ball-tampering ban

Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was banned for a year for ball-tampering, says he does not feel hard done by despite a much lighter sanction handed down to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the same offence. Pooran was given...

PM Modi praises Rajya Sabha for putting India on track of progress

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi described the current session of Parliament as a very important one as it would be the Rajya Sabhas 250th Session and also the 70th Year of the Indian Constitution.Prime Minister was addressing the Media be...

Lupita Nyong'o no longer attached with 'The Killer' remake, says director John Woo

Filmmaker John Woo has revealed that actor Lupita Nyongo will not be headlining the Hollywood remake of his 1989 film The Killer. Woo, who directed the original Cantonese-language film, will also helm the American version.According to Deadl...

UPDATE 1-China Jan-Oct FDI up 6.6% y/y in yuan terms

Foreign direct investment FDI in China rose 6.6 from a year earlier to 752.41 billion yuan 107.58 billion in the first 10 months of the year, the commerce ministry said on Monday.In October, FDI to China grew 7.4 from a year earlier to 69.2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019