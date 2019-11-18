International Development News
Development News Edition

Treat as representation PIL for coordination between primary health centre and mohalla clinics: HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 16:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 16:03 IST
Treat as representation PIL for coordination between primary health centre and mohalla clinics: HC

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Centre and the AAP government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking coordination of primary health centres (PHC) and mohalla clinics in the national capital. The petition contended that coordination between the two would help provide better primary healthcare to all the residents of Delhi as the mohalla clinics on their own have been "unable to reach the desired outcome".

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar asked the Health Ministry and Delhi government's health department to treat the matter as a representation and take a decision in accordance with law, rules and regulations. With the direction, the bench disposed of the plea which had alleged that the mohalla clinics of Delhi government did not have facilities for pregnant and lactating mothers.

It had also claimed that for the mohalla clinics to be more effective, especially for pregnant and lactating mothers, there needs to be coordination between ASHA and Anganwaadi workers which has been lacking. The plea had also said that mohalla clinics, designed to be a doorstep facility, referred tests to tertiary level hospitals like AIIMS and Safdarjung and sought that such clinics be instead linked to multi-speciality polyclinics for testing purposes.

It had also sought increasing of the number of multi-speciality polyclinics and mohalla clinics so that healthcare was accessible from every part of the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Airbnb becomes a leading Olympic partner through to 2028

Airbnb on Monday announced a nine-year deal to become a leading partner of the Olympics, promising safe and sustainable accommodation for visitors and athletes families.The partnership with the International Olympic Committee will ensure th...

Absen LED Enhances Visitor Experience at Russian Oil Exposition

To mark the 80th anniversary of the VDNKh exhibition centre in Moscow, the Russia-based oil company LUKOIL opened an interactive training centre in the historical Oil Pavilion in September to celebrate the achievements of the Russian oil i...

Dakar International Forum starts in Dakar, Forum focuses on peace and security

The 6th Dakar International Forum and Security in Africa commences on November 18 in the capital city of Senegal, Dakar. The Forum honors the President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Ghazouani and Senegalese President Macky Sall.The Dakar Inte...

CAB is another trap like NRC to make legal citizens refugees : Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out against the BJP government at the Centre on Monday for planning to introduce the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in Parliament and said the proposed legislation is a trap li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019