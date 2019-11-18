International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Spain orders extradition of Venezuela's ex-intelligence chief to U.S.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 23:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 23:53 IST
UPDATE 2-Spain orders extradition of Venezuela's ex-intelligence chief to U.S.
Image Credit: Pixabay

Spain's High Court on Monday ordered the extradition of Venezuela's former military intelligence chief to the United States, reversing an earlier decision to refuse the request.

Hugo Carvajal, an ally of Venezuela's late Socialist leader Hugo Chavez, is wanted by U.S. authorities on allegations of drug trafficking. He has previously denied accusations that he collaborated with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia to help smuggle cocaine into the United States. The High Court said in a written ruling there was "sufficient evidence to justify the extradition".

It said there was "continued and organised conduct in relation to drug trafficking carried out during 20 years that... constitutes the crime of belonging to a criminal organisation and collaboration with a terrorist organisation". Carvajal was arrested in Spain at the request of U.S. authorities in April, but freed in September after the High Court initially rejected the U.S. extradition request.

Spanish media reported last week that Carvajal had gone missing, and police confirmed that they were searching for him, without commenting on why or for how long. His lawyer, Maria Dolores de Arguelles, told Reuters on Monday she had "no idea" where he was, but said she planned to use all legal means to fight the extradition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

Chief justice orders delay in House fight for Trump records

Washington, Nov 18 AP Chief Justice John Roberts is ordering an indefinite delay in the House of Representatives demand for President Donald Trumps financial records. Roberts order Monday contains no hint about how the Supreme Court ultimat...

House lawyer says committee investigating whether Trump lied

Washington, Nov 18 AP The House of Representatives top lawyer told a federal appeals court Monday that the House is investigating whether President Donald Trump lied to special counsel Robert Mueller, and the attorney urged the judges to or...

US officials knew of Ukraine's Trump anxiety

Washington, Nov 18 AP US State Department officials were informed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was feeling pressure from the Trump administration to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden even before the July phone call...

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 730 p.m. GMT230 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019