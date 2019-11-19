International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Latest Epstein accuser calls on Prince Andrew to talk to U.S. authorities

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 04:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 04:45 IST
UPDATE 1-Latest Epstein accuser calls on Prince Andrew to talk to U.S. authorities
Image Credit: Twitter (@Glaziang)

A woman who accuses Jeffrey Epstein of sexually abusing her as a child on Monday said Britain's Prince Andrew should tell U.S. authorities what he knows about the financier. "Prince Andrew, and any others who were close to Epstein, should come forward and give a statement under oath on what information they have," the woman, calling herself Jane Doe 15, said at a news conference with her lawyer Gloria Allred.

The woman on Monday became the latest of more than a dozen women to sue Epstein's estate, saying in her lawsuit that he subjected her to a "vicious, prolonged sexual assault" at his New Mexico ranch when she was 15. Epstein, 66, hanged himself in jail in August while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges. He had pleaded not guilty. Two days earlier he signed a will and put his estimated $577 million estate into a trust.

The financier once counted among his friends U.S. President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew. In an interview on Saturday, Prince Andrew denied having sex with Virginia Giuffre, another of Epstein's alleged victims, who said in a previously filed lawsuit that she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was 17.

Lawyers for the estate's executors could not be reached for comment. Epstein's brother and his lawyers have questioned a medical examiner's conclusion that his death was a suicide. Doe on Monday wore a bracelet with the words, "Epstein didn't kill himself."

Doe, who grew up in a poor family in the Midwest, met Epstein's secretary during a 2004 school trip to New York City. The secretary later invited her to view a magic show in Las Vegas and then fly to Epstein's New Mexico ranch in his private jet, the lawsuit said. The secretary said Epstein was interested in helping girls who were in difficult circumstances, and when Doe arrived, Epstein summoned her to give him a massage alone, and then sexually assaulted her, the lawsuit said.

The executors Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn last week said they would seek to create a compensation fund for victims. The proposal must be approved by a court in the U.S. Virgin Islands, which is overseeing the estate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

Tata Motors ties up with Lithium Urban for EV segment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Videos

Latest News

The F-word is back as most young UK women identify as feminists

The majority of young women in England and Wales now identify as feminists, according to a study on Tuesday, with researchers attributing a rise in the past year to the MeToo movement and the failure to stop discrimination at work.A survey ...

UPDATE 5-Democrats dubious as Trump dangles impeachment testimony offer

Democrats responded skeptically on Monday to President Donald Trumps declaration that he might be willing to testify in his impeachment inquiry and also said they were examining the truthfulness of his testimony in the Russia 2016 election ...

24 Mali soldiers and 17 jihadists die in clashes in east: army

Twenty-four Malian soldiers and 17 jihadists fighters were killed Monday in clashes in the east of the country, the army said, as security in the west African nation deteriorates further. Mali and Niger forces were carrying out a joint oper...

Hyperledger-based token Metacoin to list on its first global cryptocurrency exchange, Liquid

Global cryptocurrency platform Liquid.com Liquid will be listing Metacoin MTC, the worlds first Hyperledger-based token, for secondary trading.Metacoin is a project focused on expanding the blockchain ecosystem by solving fundamental issue...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019