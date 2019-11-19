New Hong Kong police chief says fake news undermining reputation of his force
New Hong Kong police chief Chris Tang took office on Tuesday with a warning that "fake news" was undermining the reputation of his police force.
Tang replaces outgoing Commissioner Stephen Lo amid a fiery standoff with anti-government protesters at a university and following five months of intensifying protests against the Hong Kong and Chinese governments in the Asian financial hub.
