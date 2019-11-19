International Development News
Development News Edition

Population control in India: Plea in SC against Delhi HC order

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 17:36 IST
Population control in India: Plea in SC against Delhi HC order

A plea challenging a Delhi High Court order dismissing a PIL seeking implementation of certain steps, including the two-child norm, to control the country's rising population has been filed in the Supreme Court. The appeal filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay has challenged the September 3 high court order, which said it was for Parliament and the state legislatures to enact laws and not for the court.

The petition filed in the top court has submitted that while passing the order, the high court failed to appreciate that the right to clean air, the right to drinking water, the right to health, the right to peaceful sleep, the right to shelter, the right to livelihood and the right to education guaranteed under Articles 21 and 21A of the Constitution could not be secured to all citizens without controlling the population explosion. "The high court failed to appreciate that after a detailed discussion, debate and feedback, Entry 20-A was inserted in List III of the 7th Schedule through the 42nd Amendment to the Constitution in 1976, which permits the Centre and the states to enact a law on population control and family planning," the plea filed through advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey said.

It also said the high court failed to appreciate that after a comprehensive discussion, the National Commission to Review the Working of the Constitution, one of the most eminent judicial commissions headed by former Chief Justice of India Justice M N Venkatachaliah, on March 31, 2002, recommended to insert Article 47A into the Constitution to control population explosion. The plea in the high court had claimed that the population of India had "marched ahead" of China, as about 20 per cent of Indians did not have Aadhaar and therefore, were not accounted for, and there were also crores of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in the country.

The petitioner had claimed that "population explosion is also the root cause of corruption", apart from being a contributory factor behind heinous crimes like rape and domestic violence. He had also held population explosion responsible for pollution and the dearth of resources and jobs.

The petitioner had argued that without population control measures, campaigns such as "Clean India" and "Save the Girl Child" would not succeed. He had said by the time the government provided housing to the over two crore homeless persons, the numbers of such individuals would rise to 10 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Australia's Captain Paine hints retirement after Smith's explosive return

Google celebrates 200th anniversary of Museo del Prado with stunning doodle

UPDATE 8-Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets to pin back campus protesters

28 million children in Nigeria to be protected through WHO measles campaign

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Convicted ex-PM Sharif leaves Pakistan for medical treatment in London

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan on Tuesday in an air ambulance to seek medical treatment in London, his party said, a month after the three-time premier was released on bail from a seven-year prison sentence for corruption....

UPDATE 1-Kuwait's foreign minister named new PM amid government feud

Kuwaits ruler on Tuesday named Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister, elevating him from his role as foreign minister, after a row between ruling family members and parliament in the Gulf state led the last government to quit.Em...

Western diplomats condemn reported threats to Uzbek reporters

Western diplomats have expressed concern over reports a senior Uzbek official threatened journalists, rare public criticism of a tightly controlled former Soviet republic that has begun opening up its economy over the past three years. Uzbe...

Kuwait's emir appoints foreign minister as new PM

Kuwaits ruler named Sheikh Sabah Al-Khalid al-Sabah as prime minister on Tuesday, elevating him from his role as foreign minister, after a row between ruling family members and parliament in the Gulf state led the last government to resign....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019