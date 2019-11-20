International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Arizona border activist told migrants he 'could not hide them'

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 06:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 06:19 IST
UPDATE 2-Arizona border activist told migrants he 'could not hide them'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Arizona human rights activist charged with harboring two migrants who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally testified that he told the men he "could not hide them" but let them stay in a building while they recovered from a desert trek. Scott Warren, 37, appeared on Tuesday in his second federal felony trial this year after a Tucson jury was unable to reach a verdict in June on whether he broke the law by giving food, water and shelter to two Central American migrants.

The trial is likely to set a precedent on what kind of help Americans can legally give undocumented migrants as U.S. President Donald Trump makes tougher immigration enforcement a major re-election theme. Warren was arrested on Jan. 17, 2018, at a building in Ajo, Arizona, around 103 miles (166 km) west of Tucson, where U.S. prosecutors accuse him of concealing Kristian Perez-Villanueva, then 23, and Jose Arnaldo Sacaria-Goday, 20.

The men from El Salvador and Honduras, respectively, testified last week they crossed the border and walked nearly 30 miles through the desert before sheltering in a building used by Warren's human rights group, No More Deaths (NMD). Warren said he was "surprised" to find what looked like two "teenage boys" when he went to the ramshackle building known as "The Barn" on Jan. 14, 2018.

He gave the men medical checks, finding they both had blisters and scratches, with Sacaria-Goday showing cold-like symptoms and complaining of a bruised upper torso. He said the men needed to recover rather than continue their journey through desert where "people are dying from exposure."

He described NMD's humanitarian aid, which includes leaving water in the desert for migrants, as akin to the work of international organizations in conflict zones. Asked by U.S. prosecutor Anna Wright whether he knew both men were in the country illegally, Warren responded that he "could put two and two together."

Warren's intent remains a central issue in the case, as prosecutors have argued he deliberately sheltered the men from the U.S. Border Patrol, then gave them guidance on how to continue their journey. Border Patrol agents had The Barn under surveillance and moved in to arrest Warren and the men after they allege he walked outside and gestured to the north to show them where to go.

Warren defended giving the men what he called "orientation," saying that under NMD legal protocols he was not allowed to provide them with directions. Both sides will give closing arguments on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Israel says strikes dozens of Iranian, Syrian targets in Syria

Israeli aircraft struck dozens of Iranian and Syrian targets in Syria on Wednesday, the Israeli military said, in what it described as a retaliatory attack.In response to the rockets fired by an Iranian force from Syrian territory at Israel...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Ferguson's NZ test debut delayed, misses out against England

New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Fergusons long wait for a test debut continues after he was overlooked on Wednesday for the side to face England in the first game of the two-match series at Mt. Maunganui.Captain Kane Williamson told reporter...

US pardons for war criminals send disturbing signal to the world: UN rights wing

A presidential pardon for two United States soldiers accused of war crimes, and a sentence reduction for a third, run against the letter and the spirit of international law which requires accountability for such violations, the United Natio...

UPDATE 2-Israel says attacks military targets in Syria in retaliation for Tuesday rockets

Israel attacked Iranian and Syrian military targets in Syria on Wednesday in what it said was retaliation for rockets fired toward Israel the day before, military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Avichay Adraee said.Syrias air defences were abl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019