International Development News
Development News Edition

Tear gas above ground, snakes below: Hong Kong protesters take to sewers to flee

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-11-2019 17:23 IST
Tear gas above ground, snakes below: Hong Kong protesters take to sewers to flee
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

With all other escape routes blocked, some of the remaining protesters holed up in a Hong Kong university tried the unthinkable: they crawled through the sewers to get out.

How many took to the underground network of tunnels to flee and whether any actually got away is unclear. But for those who tried, it was an experience they were unlikely to forget.

"I never thought that one day I would need to hide in a sewer or escape through sewers to survive," student Bowie told Reuters. "I've never thought I would live like that ... The most unforgettable feeling is fear when I was inside."

The 21-year-old said that she and others had tried various ways to flee the campus besieged by police, but none of them made it out. "This time we truly think we need to fight, or we die, so we went into the sewer."

Bowie was one of a few dozen people still trapped in the Hong Kong Polytechnic University this week. After two days of some of the most intense clashes since anti-government protests began in the city 5 months ago, police have barricaded the streets around the campus and are waiting for activists to surrender.

Fearing arrest on rioting charges that could bring years in prison, small groups of protesters waited for low tide before pulling up the gratings and heading down into the unknown. At times they were brushing off cockroaches, even as they heard police cursing them and calling them cockroaches from the streets above.

Authorities, wise to the attempts, moved to thwart them. Fire service divers sealed off the entrance to the sewers within the university, while others searched for anyone trapped, injured or dead.

A local police commander said on Wednesday night that they had arrested two men climbing out of a sewer in a nearby street. They also arrested three other men and a woman who had removed a manhole cover to help them surface. Those trying to flee via sewers took torches, rope, first aid kits, and water and tried to use weak phone signals to track their progress. Some groups also carried spray cans - marking the tunnels for other groups.

"The distance looks short above ground but time becomes slow downstairs," said another tunneller, Sun, 22, a part-time clerk. Bowie described smelling the stench, seeing snakes in the tunnel and battling her fears about water levels rising with the tide.

She said that her group, worried about running into police when they emerged, spent an hour swimming before they found a spot to rest and take stock. They decided to find the nearest exit, thinking they were already clear of the campus.

"When we reached the exit, we found we were still in Poly," she said. "We were very disappointed."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s ex-love Song Hye-Kyo creates record for getting a birthday ad in Times Square

Lupin launches generic hypokalemia drug in US

Lesotho Special Permit holders encouraged to apply for new permit

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Open homes, free rides: the people helping Hong Kong's protesters

Maks children ran to her when they awoke to find a young man sleeping on an inflatable mattress in the middle of their toy room surrounded by a miniature play kitchen, blocks, trains, cars, and drums.The legal professional had invited the m...

No proposal to link social media accounts of individuals to Aadhaar: Prasad

The government has no proposal for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals, Parliament was informed on Wednesday. There is no such proposal with the government for linking Aadhaar with social media accounts of individuals,...

PwC, Rabobank and Temasek launch The Asia Food Challenge Report, highlighting $800 billion investment opportunity in Asia's Agri-Food sector over the next decade

Report estimates market to grow 7 per year Asia to double its spending on food to over US8 trillion by 2030 SINGAPORE, Nov. 20, 2019 PRNewswire -- PwC, Rabobank and Temasek today released The Asia Food Challenge Report Harvesting the Futur...

FlexiLoans.com emerges among the top 100 global FinTech innovators' list by KPMG and H2 Ventures

Only four Indian FinTech startups made their way to the Emerging 50 List Mumbai FlexiLoans has been ranked amongst Emerging 50 FinTechs, according to a report released by KPMG in collaboration with H2 Ventures. The 2019 Fintech100 list fe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019