REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Fewer than 100 protesters remained holed up in a Hong Kong university on Thursday as riot police encircled the campus, with some activists desperately searching for ways to escape while others hid.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed two bills to back protesters in Hong Kong and send a warning to China about human rights, with President Donald Trump expected to sign them into law, despite delicate trade talks with Beijing. U.S.

USA-ELECTION-DEBATE Democratic 2020 candidates unite on impeachment but differ on policy in polite debate

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Democratic White House contenders united in supporting the impeachment inquiry against Republican President Donald Trump at a debate on Wednesday that featured differences on policy details but few of the bitter attacks on one another that marked earlier encounters. USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT

'Everyone was in the loop' about Ukraine pressure campaign WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. diplomat said on Wednesday that “everyone was in the loop” about a Trump administration effort to get Ukraine to carry out investigations that might ultimately benefit U.S. President Donald Trump, including Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

China says it will strive to reach 'phase one' trade deal with U.S BEIJING (Reuters) - China will strive to reach an initial trade agreement with the United States as both sides keep communication channels open, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Thursday, in an attempt to allay fears talks might be unraveling.

ALIBABA-LISTING Alibaba, Aramco share sale bonanza fails to produce fee windfall for banks

HONG KONG (Reuters) - A late-year rush of giant global share sales led by Alibaba’s $13 billion Hong Kong listing and Aramco’s $26 billion initial public offering is failing to deliver an equivalent payday for equities bankers. ENTERTAINMENT

APPLE-FILM Apple cancels premiere of film 'The Banker' after unspecified 'concerns'

(Reuters) - Apple Inc has canceled the world premiere of movie “The Banker,” one of its first original films, as it investigates unspecified concerns surrounding the period drama, the company said on Wednesday. FILM-HARRIET-JULIA-ROBERTS

Julia Roberts once floated for role as African-American slavery hero Harriet Tubman (Reuters) - A Hollywood movie studio executive once suggested that Julia Roberts could play Harriet Tubman, the 19th century escaped slave who is seen as an African-American icon.

SPORTS TENNIS-DAVISCUP-SPAIN

Spain, Australia cruise into Davis Cup last eight MADRID (Reuters) - Hosts Spain and Australia made smooth progress to join Canada in the last eight of the Davis Cup Finals but elsewhere in La Caja Magica on Wednesday it proved a more trying day for players, organisers and fans.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP Australia pull out of doubles in tit-for-tat with Canada

MADRID (Reuters) - Australia retired one game into their doubles dead rubber against Belgium at the Davis Cup Finals, placing the revamped tournament under further scrutiny a day after Canada forfeited a doubles rubber against the United States. UPCOMING

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE BOSNIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Bosnians protest against institutionalised abuse of children with special needs Bosnians protest against abuse in an institution for children with special needs after photographs emerged of children tied to beds and radiators, causing public outrage.

21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT HUAWEI TECH-USA/MAO

Hearing in case against Chinese professor accused of Huawei-related fraud A hearing is scheduled in the U.S. criminal case against Bo Mao, a Chinese professor accused of obtaining technology from a Silicon Valley startup to benefit China's Huawei. Before U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly in Brooklyn. Coverage on merit.

21 Nov 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BOLIVIA-ELECTION/INDIGENOUS (PIX) (TV) Bolivia's new conservative government faces indigenous backlash

In the Bolivian city of El Alto on Sunday, perched on a barren steppe above the capital La Paz, hundreds of members of the Aymara indigenous group loyal to ousted president Evo Morales pledged to blockade the region's most important gas plant, even if it costs them their lives. 21 Nov 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-GULF/SECURITY (PIX) (TV) Embark on US aircraft carrier that passed through Strait of Hormuz

Media embark on the US aircraft carrier strike group Abraham Lincoln, which passed through the Strait of Hormuz this week amid tensions with Iran. 22 Nov

SECURITY-HALIFAX/ Halifax hosts annual international forum with experts, military and government security officials

Experts, military and government officials from around the world meet to discuss global security issues at the annual Halifax international security forum. 22 Nov

SYRIA-SECURITY/NETHERLANDS Dutch state appeals order to take back Islamic State children

The appeals court in The Hague will hear the Dutch state's appeal against a ruling ordering it to take back dozens of young children of mothers who joined Islamic State in Syria. 22 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT NETHERLANDS-PRODIGY/ (PIX) (TV)

Belgian boy on track to become world's youngest university graduate Laurent Simons, a nine-year-old Belgian boy who graduated from high school last year, is on track to become the youngest university graduate in the world.

21 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/LAWSUITS (TV)

Hearing in lawsuits against Jeffrey Epstein's estate A case management conference is scheduled in several lawsuits brought by anonymous alleged victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein against his estate.

21 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT BRITAIN-ROYALS/NEWZEALAND (PIX) (TV)

Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, continue their first trip to New Zealand in four years, visiting Christchurch, Waitangi, Auckland and Kaikōura.

22 Nov POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-IMMIGRATION/COURT-REFUGEES Lawsuit challenges Trump’s order to require state and locality consent for refugees

I expect a lawsuit will be filed Tuesday that challenges Trump’s executive order that requires states and localities to affirmatively consent to refugee resettlement. 21 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-EU/ (PIX) Zimbabwe, EU set to start high level formal political talks to ease strains

Zimbabwe and the European Union are set to hold high level political talks between ambassadors and government ministers as part of efforts to improve relations that turned hostile under late President Robert Mugabe's government. 21 Nov 08:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV) Venezuelan opposition students march to defense ministry to put pressure on Maduro

Venezuelan students hold a march to the defense ministry as part of a broad effort by opposition leader Juan Guaido to boost pressure on President Nicolas Maduro, who has hung on to power despite a brutal economic crisis and aggressive U.S. sanctions. 21 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

COLOMBIA-STRIKE/ (PIX) (TV) Colombian unions, students hold strike as government warns against violence

Colombian unions and students will mark a general strike with marches on Thursday in protest of what they say are plans to reduce wages for young people and eliminate the minimum wage and universal right to a pension. 21 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BRAZIL-INDIGENOUS/ (PIX) Brazilian tribe holds news conference to denounce illegal mining, hydro projects in Amazon

Leaders of the Mundurukú tribe criticize President Bolsonaro's government for planning to legalize mining on indigenous reservations and build new hydroelectric dams on the Tapajos river in the Amazon. 21 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

TAIWAN-USA/ (TV) U.S. official gives speech on U.S.-Taiwan ties amid China tension

The head of the United States de facto embassy in Taiwan, Brent Christensen, gives policy speech on U.S.-Taiwan ties. 22 Nov 21:30 ET / 02:30 GMT

HONGKONG-PROTESTS/PIANO (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong's piano man changes his tune to protest anthem

Kevin Cheung is an upcycling product designer who has been fundraising for the protest movement by making thumb pianos from discarded umbrellas collected after protests. 22 Nov

BRITAIN-EU/COMMISSION (EXPLAINER) EXPLAINER - What exactly is the problem with no new British commissioner for EU

Laying out succinctly the key challenges the EU faces around Brexit Britain's refusal to name a representative for the bloc's next executive European Commission, which takes on from Dec.1. 22 Nov

G20-JAPAN/FOREIGN MINISTERS (PIX) (TV) Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya

Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya. Ministers will discuss topics ranging from enhancing free trade and global governance to realising sustainable development goals. 22 Nov

BAHRAIN-SUMMIT/ (PIX) (TV) IISS "Manama Dialogue 2019" security summit

Key global policymakers expected to attend annual Middle East security summit amid rising regional tensions. 22 Nov

IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA U.N. nuclear watchdog's board meets

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors holds a quarterly meeting, with Iran and North Korea among the agenda items. 22 Nov

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS USA-FED/MESTER

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Mester speaks in Cleveland, Ohio Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester speaks before the "2019 Financial Stability Conference: Risks, Resilience, and Policy" hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland and the Office of Financial Research, in Cleveland, Ohio.

21 Nov 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT USA-FED/KASHKARI

Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Kashkari speaks to Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari speaks before the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce 2019 Annual Meeting: Evolving Minnesota's Economy for the Future, in Bloomington, Minn.

21 Nov 10:10 ET / 15:10 GMT USA-TWITTER/SAUDI

Former Twitter employee accused of spying for Saudis asks for release prior to trial A former Twitter Inc employee accused of spying for Saudi Arabia will ask a U.S. federal judge to release him pending trial, as prosecutors argue he is a flight risk.

21 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT SPRINT-M&A/T-MOBILE

Status hearing in states' lawsuit over planned Sprint, T-Mobile merger A status hearing is scheduled in a lawsuit by more than a dozen states seeking to block the planned merger of Sprint and T-Mobile on the grounds that it is anti-competitive. Coverage on merit.

21 Nov 15:30 ET / 20:30 GMT TESLA-PICKUP/ (PIX)

Musk picks a fight with Detroit by going after the pickup market Tesla CEO Elon Musk plans to unveil his long-promised high performance electric pickup truck at an event coinciding with the Los Angeles Auto Show, where legacy automakers will be trying to attract attention to their newest models.

21 Nov 23:00 ET / 04:00 GMT TESLA-PICKUP/

Rivals, investors react to new Tesla pickup Rivals and investors react to Tesla's pickup truck, which is due to be unveiled on Nov 19.

22 Nov AUCTION-BATMAN/ (TV)

Only complete pair of Batman and Robin costumes in the world head for auction A collection of 1960s TV artifacts is going up for auction in Los Angeles. The highlight of the collection is what the auction house says is the only complete pair of Batman and Robin costumes from the TV show in the world.

22 Nov RELIGION

POPE-THAILAND/ (PIX) (TV) Pope Francis celebrates a mass and meets other religious leaders

On the second day of his two-day visit to Thailand, Pope Francis meets with other religious leaders and celebrates a mass with youths. 22 Nov

