16 get life term for murdering woman, son in Haryana's Hisar
A court here awarded life imprisonment to 16 men after finding them guilty of murdering a woman and her son in Haryana's Hisar district over five years ago. According to the prosecution, 51-year-old woman Sugan and her son Kuldeep (30) were shot dead at Balak village on March 15, 2014, over an old enmity.
Sugan's another son, Surender, was also injured in the firing. Surender had told police that around 30 armed people had came to their house and started firing, killing his mother and brother Kuldeep on the spot.
On the basis of his complaint, police had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Those convicted were identified as Shamsher Singh, Satbir, Rajbir, Rakesh, Sumit, Ishwar, Subhash, Amit, Rajender Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Vijay, Raj Kumar, Bhoop Singh, Anil, Virender, alias Banti, and Sushil, all residents of Balak village.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Hisar
- Rajender Singh
- Raj Kumar
ALSO READ
SC pulls up Punjab, Haryana govt for not tackling stubble burning
SC directs Punjab, Haryana and UP to provide support of Rs 100/quintal to small, marginal farmers who haven't burned stubble.
Cong could have formed govt in Haryana had it fought polls with greater vigour: Tewari
Haryana: FIRs registered against farmers over stubble burning, opposition targets govt
Haryana approves treated waste water policy for non-potable purposes