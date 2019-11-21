International Development News
16 get life term for murdering woman, son in Haryana's Hisar

A court here awarded life imprisonment to 16 men after finding them guilty of murdering a woman and her son in Haryana's Hisar district over five years ago. According to the prosecution, 51-year-old woman Sugan and her son Kuldeep (30) were shot dead at Balak village on March 15, 2014, over an old enmity.

Sugan's another son, Surender, was also injured in the firing. Surender had told police that around 30 armed people had came to their house and started firing, killing his mother and brother Kuldeep on the spot.

On the basis of his complaint, police had registered a case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Those convicted were identified as Shamsher Singh, Satbir, Rajbir, Rakesh, Sumit, Ishwar, Subhash, Amit, Rajender Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Vijay, Raj Kumar, Bhoop Singh, Anil, Virender, alias Banti, and Sushil, all residents of Balak village.

