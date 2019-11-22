International Development News
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Blacklisted Megvii's $500 mln HK IPO hit by regulatory setback - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 16:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 16:44 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Blacklisted Megvii's $500 mln HK IPO hit by regulatory setback - sources

Chinese AI firm Megvii Technology's plans for a $500 million listing in Hong Kong have been dealt a setback, with regulators in the city asking the company - which has been blacklisted by the U.S. government - for more information, three sources said. Beijing-based Megvii did not win approval for its initial public offering (IPO) at a hearing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange's Listing Committee on Thursday, the people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Megvii was given additional questions it must respond to by the committee, according to the sources, with one adding the decision followed a lengthy discussion of the application. The meeting was a regularly scheduled committee hearing, during which the IPOs of several other companies were discussed and approved.

The 27-strong committee contains a mix of bankers, lawyers, accountants and investors, and its approval is essential for any IPO candidate. Megvii and the three main banks working with it on the IPO - Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan - declined to comment, as did the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity because the information is not public.

Concerns about Megvii included questions about its suitability to seek an IPO, said the sources, after the Trump administration last month barred the company from buying U.S. parts and components without U.S. government approval. Megvii was put on the blacklist along with seven other Chinese companies for their alleged involvement in human rights violations related to Beijing's repression of Muslim minority populations in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Megvii said at the time it strongly objected to being blacklisted, and there were "no grounds" for the designation. The company, backed by e-commerce giant Alibaba, and its banking advisers are in the process of answering the listing committee's questions, said two of the people.

Separate sources previously told Reuters the company had looked to go public in Hong Kong in the fourth quarter and planned to raise between $500 million and $1 billion. The biggest market for raising funds through IPOs in 2018, Hong Kong has seen a slowdown this year amid anti-government demonstrations, though activity has increased since September.

Alibaba this week raised HK$88 billion ($11.3 billion) in a landmark Hong Kong secondary listing. Megvii, known for its facial recognition platform Face++, was founded in 2011 by Chief Executive Yin Qi and two friends from Tsinghua University. If the IPO goes ahead, it will be the first Chinese AI firm to go public.

The company provides AI technology to governments and companies including Alibaba, Ant Financial and Huawei. In May, a $750 million fundraising valued the company at slightly over $4 billion and attracted investors including Macquarie Group and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Prakash Jha to play lead role in his next acting project

Filmmaker-actor Prakash Jha on Friday revealed that he will be playing the central character in his upcoming acting project. The critically-acclaimed helmer, who made acting debut with his own directorial Jai Gangaajal as an antagonist oppo...

Man held for supplying illegal weapons in Delhi

The Delhi Polices Special Cell has arrested a man for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to several gangs operating in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Friday. The accused has been identified as Asin alias Bobby, a resident of Ferozabad in Utt...

Eight SCO States’ Heads sign protocol of 5th Meeting of Ministries and DST

The 5th Meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization SCO Member States Heads of Ministries and Departments of Science and Technology and Permanent Working Group on ST Cooperation concluded in Moscow, Russia yesterday. Secretary, DSIR DG, C...

Around 22% groundwater has either dried up or in critical category: Minister

Almost 22 per cent of the groundwater in the country has either dried up or is in the critical category, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Friday underscoring the need to use the resource judiciously. The government has a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019