International Development News
Development News Edition

California school shooting shines light on murky 'ghost gun' world

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 17:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 17:30 IST
California school shooting shines light on murky 'ghost gun' world

"Ghost guns" like the one a 16-year-old boy used to kill two classmates and injure three others at a California high school last week are self-assembled, virtually untraceable - and completely legal.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the .45-caliber pistol that Nathaniel Berhow used in the shooting at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, on his 16th birthday was made from a kit. He then shot himself and died a day later in the hospital. Such firearms have no serial numbers, and by making the gun themselves, owners can legally bypass background checks and registration regulations. That's why they are known as "ghost guns."

Kits can be purchased online or at gun shows, as long as the frames are not fully functional. But users can easily and cheaply machine and assemble them. Police do not know how Berhow got his hands on the pistol he used, or who sold it and assembled it.

Kit guns represent what law enforcement and gun safety advocates call the next frontier of the fight to keep weapons away from potential criminals. "Congress and state legislatures enact all these crimes about gun registration. But now the gun industry is creating a way to just bypass the entire thing," Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva told KABC TV on Thursday in confirming the weapon used in the high school shooting on Nov. 14.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives did not immediately reply to questions about whether it tracks how many such untraceable weapons it recovers. MORE UNKNOWN

"More is unknown about ghost guns than known," said Nick Suplina, managing director for law and policy at gun safety advocacy group Everytown. "Law enforcement is increasingly having to familiarize themselves with them, but it's not hit the public consciousness yet that there is a legal, untraceable firearm out there that can be ordered in parts online and assembled at home."

Suplina, a former New York state prosecutor who has worked on cases involving such guns, said law enforcement agencies have no reporting requirements for ghost guns used in crimes. But in the past decade, they have gone from relatively complex and difficult weapons to put together to incredibly simple.

To stay within federal law, the frames or "receivers" of such guns can be sold 80% complete. The other components required to build a functioning firearm are often sold along with the frame and packaged as a kit. Kit guns vary widely in prices, like fully assembled weapons, but the same models are generally the same price.

Also included are drill bits and jigs that allow the purchaser to easily mill the frame with a simple drill press that can cost less than $100. In recent years, federal courts convicted several people for manufacturing untraceable weapons without a license.

"Criminal enterprises and gangs are seeing a real opportunity here to mass manufacture untraceable firearms and sell them at a premium," Suplina said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

CasaOne raises $16 mn led by Accel

CasaOne, a furniture rental company, on Friday said it has raised USD 16 million about Rs 114 crore in funding led by Accel. The Series B round also saw participation from existing investors JLL Spark, Freestyle Capital, NextWorld Capital, ...

Uddhav Thackeray to lead new Maharashtra government: Pawar

The new government in Maharashtra will be formed under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Friday. Emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena, wh...

Bengaluru, Kerala renew rivalry as ISL resumes

The Hero Indian Super League returns after the international break and there is a big-ticket clash between Bengaluru FC and Kerala Blasters FC to look forward to here on Saturday. The South Indian rivals will look to make the most of a char...

Newspaper chief calls out Clint Eastwood's new movie over controversial portrayal of its reporter

Veteran filmmaker Clint Eastwoods upcoming feature Richard Jewell has been criticised by the editor-in-chief of a newspaper for the controversial portrayal of its reporter in the film. The film is based on Richard Jewell, the real-life secu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019