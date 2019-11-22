International Development News
Development News Edition

Abide by ombudsman's interim order on DDCA president: HC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 18:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 18:39 IST
Abide by ombudsman's interim order on DDCA president: HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed that the order of ombudsman of the DDCA asking journalist Rajat Sharma to continue in his role as president should be abided by. On November 17, Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) Ombudsman Justice (Retd) B D Ahmed asked Sharma, who had resigned the previous day, to continue to discharge his duties as the president of the body till further orders.

Disposing off a plea filed by a DDCA member seeking direction to the Centre, the cricket body and its directors to enforce the ombudsman's order, Justice Jayant Nath said the DDCA members should abide by the said order. Petitioner Sidharth Sahib Singh, a member of DDCA and a former cricketer, claimed he was aggrieved by the illegal actions of certain directors of the cricket body and had approached the ombudsman with a complaint on November 17.

On the complaints made by him and some other members of DDCA, the ombudsman passed an interim order to avoid the collapse of management and functioning of the association and stayed the three resolutions passed by certain directors. The ombudsman had directed that all those persons who had tendered their resignations shall continue to discharge their duties in the interest of the game of cricket and no further resolution in this regard be sought to be passed by members of the Apex Council without the ombudsman's permission and without following proper procedure.

The hearing of the complaints will take place before the ombudsman on November 27. The petition, filed in the high court through advocate T Singhdev, said that even after passing of the order by the ombudsman, in complete defiance of the same, the erring directors continued to act as per their whims and fancies.

The erring directors called for an illegal meeting of the Apex Council on November 19 to discuss the agenda which was kept in abeyance by the ombudsman, the plea alleged. It sought direction restraining the directors from acting in contradiction to the ombudsman's order and to forthwith comply with the November 17 order in its true letter and spirit.

"A situation of confusion and anarchy prevails as these defying directors have taken over DDCA and are not allowing the President and other executives to discharge their duties in terms of the November 17 order passed by the ombudsman. "There is a complete breakdown of machinery in DDCA and neither the Central Government nor the Registrar of Companies or any other authority has taken any action or interfered in the matter thus leading to a situation where the order of the authority appointed under the direction of the Supreme Court and this court are not being complied with," the plea said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

South Sudanese govt commissions AfDB-financed $38mn worth Juba power distribution system

Financed by the African Development Bank, the USD 38 million worth upgraded power distribution system has recently been commissioned by the government of South Sudan. The objective is to restore reliable electricity supply to Jubas central ...

India clinch both ISSF President's Trophies to finish World Cup Final on high

India finished their engagements at the ISSF World Cup Finals on a high, with their shooters featuring in teams that won the Presidents Trophies for both the 10m air pistol and air rifle mixed team competitions here on Friday. In the mixed ...

Proposal to outsource commercial, onboard services; but no large-scale privatisation plans: Rlys

There is a proposal to outsource commercial and onboard services of a few trains, but no large-scale privatisation plans are underway, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Friday. In reply to a query in the Rajya Sabha, the ministry ...

Govt raises concern over fake invoicing in B2B trade impacting GST collections

The government on Friday raised concerns over fake invoices being generated in the business-to-business B2B segment which is impacting GST collections. This under-reporting has become a challenge for the government, Minister of State for Fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019