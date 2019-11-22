International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Protesters left on besieged HK campus weigh their options

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 19:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 19:43 IST
UPDATE 3-Protesters left on besieged HK campus weigh their options
Image Credit: ANI

At least eight protesters who had been holding out at a trashed Hong Kong university surrendered on Friday, while others searched for escape routes past riot police who surrounded the campus but said there was no deadline for ending the standoff. The siege at the Polytechnic University on the Kowloon peninsula appeared to be nearing an end with the number of protesters dwindling to a handful, days after some of the worst violence since anti-government demonstrations escalated in June.

Police chief Chris Tang, who took up the post this week, urged those remaining inside to come out. "I believe people inside the campus do not want their parents, friends ... to worry about them," Tang told reporters.

Those who remain say they want to avoid being arrested for rioting or on other charges, so hope to find some way to slip past the police or hide. Sitting in the largely deserted campus, one holdout described how his girlfriend had pleaded with him to surrender to the police.

He had refused, he said, telling her she might as well find another partner because he would likely go to jail. "A man has to abandon everything otherwise it's impossible to take part in a revolution," the protester told Reuters.

Another man sitting nearby agreed, saying it was just as well he was divorced because a "man with family cannot make it to here." The campus was so quiet on Friday you could hear the chants of Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers exercising on their nearby base.

Many levels of the buildings look like abandoned rebel hideouts strewn with remains — rucksacks, masks, water bottles, cigarette butts, with security cameras smashed throughout. Lockers were stuffed with gas masks and black clothes, and a samurai sword lay on the ground where it was abandoned. "We are feeling a little tired. All of us feel tired but we will not give up trying to get out," said a 23-year-old demonstrator who gave his name as Shiba as he ate noodles in the protesters' canteen.

A Reuters reporter saw six black-clad protesters holding hands walk towards police lines, while a first aid worker said two more surrendered later. The protests snowballed from June after years of resentment over what many residents see as Chinese meddling in freedoms promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Protesters, who have thrown firebombs and rocks and fired bows and arrows at police, are calling for full democracy and an independent inquiry into perceived police brutality, among other demands. Police have responded to the attacks with rubber bullets, tear gas, water cannon and occasional live rounds but say they have acted with restraint in life-threatening situations.

On Friday Hong Kong's High Court said it would temporarily suspend its ruling that found a controversial law banning protesters from wearing face masks is unconstitutional. The court said it would suspend its ruling for seven days while appeals processes proceeded.

Beijing has said it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula under which Hong Kong is governed. It denies meddling in its affairs and accuses foreign governments, including Britain and the United States, of stirring up trouble. One older protester, who estimated only about 30 demonstrators remained, said some had given up looking for escape routes and were now making new weapons to protect themselves in case police stormed the campus.

There have been two days and nights of relative calm in the city ahead of district council elections that are due to take place on Sunday. Tang said police would adopt a "high-profile" presence on Sunday and he appealed to protesters to refrain from violence so people feel safe to vote.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Snake ancestors had legs, cheekbones 100 million years ago: Study

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Principal, Vice Principal suspended, protests mount over

Amid mounting protests, the Kerala government on Friday suspended the principal and vice-principal of the school where a 10-year-old girl had died of snake bite inside the classroom, as students hit the streets vowing not to enter their cla...

Muthoot Finance to buy IDBI AMC, foray into mutual fund space

Muthoot Finance on Friday said it will acquire IDBI Asset Management for Rs 215 crore to enter mutual fund space. The deal, which is subject to necessary regulatory approvals including markets regulator Sebi, is expected to be completed by ...

Govt taking steps to avoid cotton distress sale by farmers: Irani

The government has taken various measures to avoid distress sale of cotton by farmers to safeguarding the interests of cotton farmers, Parliament was informed on Friday. Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani, in a written reply to the Lok Sa...

School teacher held for sexual harassment of students

A physical education teacher of a government school here was arrested on Friday for alleged sexual harassment of his students, police said. Bobby Joseph, accused of having unnatural sex, was arrested based on multiple complaints against hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019