International Development News
Development News Edition

Telecom majors move SC, seek review of certain directions on AGR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 20:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 20:24 IST
Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of certain directions passed in its judgement favouring the government on recovering adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore from telecom service providers. The apex court had on October 24 upheld the AGR definition formulated by the Department of Telecom (DoT) and termed as "frivolous" the nature of objections raised by the telecom service providers.

Bharti Airtel, in its fresh plea, has sought review of the directions on the aspects of levy of interest, penalty and interest on penalty relating to AGR, a source related to the development said. One of the review petitions has sought open court hearing in the matter.

In an affidavit filed earlier in the top court, the DoT said that Airtel owed Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government and dues from Vodafone totalled Rs 19,823.71 crore, while Reliance Communications owed Rs 16,456.47 crore. BSNL owed Rs 2,098.72 crore and MTNL, Rs 2,537.48 crore. Holding that interest and penalty have rightly been levied on the telecom companies, the apex court had made it clear that there would be no further litigation on the issue and it would fix a time-frame for calculation and payment of dues by the telecom companies.

