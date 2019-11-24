International Development News
Development News Edition

France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 17:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 17:32 IST
France says Abu Dhabi to host HQ for European naval mission for the Gulf
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A French naval base in Abu Dhabi will serve as the headquarters for a European-led mission to protect Gulf waters that will be operational soon, France's defence minister said on Sunday. France is the main proponent of a plan to build a European-led maritime force to ensure safe shipping in the Strait of Hormuz after tanker attacks earlier this year that Washington blamed on Iran.

Tehran has denied being behind the attacks on tankers and other vessels in major global shipping lanes off the coast of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in May and which increased tensions between the United States, Iran and Gulf Arab states. "This morning we formalised that the command post will be based on Emirati territory," Defence Minister Florence Parly told reporters at a French naval base in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE.

The command centre will host around a dozen officials representing the countries involved, she said. In a speech to French military personnel, she said the next time she visited the base she hoped the mission would be operational and thanked the UAE for supporting it. The UAE has tempered its reaction to the attacks and has called for de-escalation and dialogue with Iran.

On Saturday, Parly said the initiative could start early next year and around 10 European and non-European governments would join, pending parliamentary approval. First announced in July, the plan is independent of a U.S-led maritime initiative which some European countries feared would make U.S.-Iranian tensions worse.

Parly said the two missions would coordinate in order to ensure the safety of navigation in an already tense area. "We hope ... to contribute to navigation that is as safe as possible in a zone which we know is disputed and where there has already been a certain number of serious incidents," she said. She also condemned Iran's latest violations of a 2015 nuclear deal.

On Saturday, Parly said Paris was sending Saudi Arabia defence equipment to confront low-altitude attacks after Riyadh requested help following a September assault on the kingdom's oil facilities which Washington and Riyadh have also blamed on Iran. Tehran has denied involvement. "We have not had an equivalent request from the UAE," she said on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Uttarakhand: Two men drown after tractor trolley falls in Ganges Canal

Two people drowned after a tractor-trolley fell into the Ganges Canal in the Kotwali Jwalapur area of Haridwar on Sunday. A huge number of villagers arrived on the spot following the accident.Ayush Aggarwal, Circle Officer, Sadar, said The ...

PM Modi launches Fit India School grading system

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the Fit India School grading system in schools across the country. The Fit India School rankings have been divided into three categories -- The Fit India Schools, which is the first level of r...

Sena committed sin of abandoning Bal Thackeray's thoughts: BJP

The BJP on Sunday accused its one-time ally Shiv Sena of committing the sin of abandoning its founder Bal Thackerays thoughts of aligning with the BJP by going with the Congress and the NCP for the sake of acquiring power in Maharashtra. A...

I was crying the whole way home: Kim Kardashian over her 2013 Met Gala outfit

Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian went down the memory lane and made a shocking revelation that she had cried the entire way back home after being compared to Mrs Doubtfire at the 2013 Met Gala. The 39-year-old reality star wore a floral-print go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019