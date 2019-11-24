International Development News
Development News Edition

Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Rome
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 18:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 18:08 IST
Spanish rescue ship stranded off Italy with 73 African migrants on board
Image Credit: Pixabay

The leader of a Spanish rescue mission said on Sunday that Italian authorities had refused to grant port access to its Open Arms ship, leaving the vessel stranded in rough conditions in the Mediterranean with more than 70 African migrants on board.

The 73 migrants were picked up from a packed rubber dinghy drifting about 50 miles off Libya on Wednesday night. Italy has allowed the ship to enter its national waters to shelter from a storm but has refused to let the vessel dock, the charity said.

Open Arms Mission Chief Ricardo Gatti, who is onboard the ship, said the organization has requested to land in Italy and Malta but has been denied permission. Italy suggested that the ship should dock at the Libyan port of Tripoli, he said. "We continue to ask for a safe port to disembark which is a legal obligation by the government according to international conventions. We have people on board who probably need to be evacuated due to health issues," Gatti said.

Rough seas were aggravating the situation, he added. Italian officials were not available to comment on Sunday.

A Reuters cameraman on the ship saw migrants huddled under a makeshift shelter on deck as the ship rolled through choppy waters and lightning flashed overhead. Among the group of mostly Central and West Africans are three women, two toddlers and 24 unaccompanied minors who braved the dangerous crossing in search of a better life in Europe.

The Italian government has taken a hard line against immigration and has previously resisted attempts by rescue ships to land migrants in its territory. A prolonged standoff with the Open Arms this summer was only resolved after a court-ordered authorities to open a port, allowing 100 migrants to disembark.

On the Italian island of Lampedua, the bodies of five women were retrieved early on Sunday after their boat capsized in bad sea conditions on Saturday, Italian Coast Guard said. Three were found at sea and two more on a beach, a Coast Guard statement said. Searches were continuing but bad weather was complicating the effort.

The Coast Guard saved 149 people on Saturday, including 13 women and three children, from the sinking vessel after it was reported in distress less than one mile off Lampedusa. Survivors said up to 20 people were unaccounted for, a judicial source said. Those missing at sea were from Algeria, Tunisia and Pakistan.

There have been nearly 1,000 confirmed deaths on the three main migration routes across the Mediterranean so far this year, according to the International Organisation for Migration. "We need decisive action from the Italian government and form Europe to stop human traffickers," Lampedusa Mayor Salvatore Martello said from Barcelona, where he is meeting his counterpart Ada Colau to discuss the migrant crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy Secretary says he did not threaten to resign in dispute with Trump

The U.S. Navy Secretary said on Saturday he did not threaten to resign amid a disagreement with President Donald Trump over whether a Navy SEAL convicted of battlefield misconduct should face a board of peers who may oust him from the elite...

UPDATE 4-Security forces kill eight in Iraq protests

Security forces opened fire on protesters in Baghdad and several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday, killing at least eight people and wounding dozens of others, police and medical sources said, the latest violence in weeks of unrest. Anti-g...

TSRTC employees' unions to intensify stir

The indefinite strike by the TSRTC employees unions over various demands continued for the 51st day on Sunday with protesters includingwomen holding demonstrations, taking out rallies and forming human chains across the state. Telangana St...

Maharashtra: Floor test will make clear with whom are NCP MLAs, says Independent legislator Kore

Independent MLA Vinayak Kore, who has extended support to the BJP, met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Sunday and said that the floor test will make clear the stand of Nationalist Congress Party NCP MLAs. We can see that two factio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019