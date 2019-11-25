International Development News
Development News Edition

NGT directs DPCC, SDM to furnish report on illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 13:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 13:46 IST
NGT directs DPCC, SDM to furnish report on illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area

The National Green Tribunal has directed Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and the SDM concerned to furnish a report on a plea alleging air pollution by illegal industries in New Mandoli Industrial Area of northeast Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed the UP State Pollution Control Board and the Ghaziabad SDM to carry out intensive survey of industries in Ghaziabad's Loni area in terms of the recommendations of the committee formed by it.

They have also been asked to give a report after two months. "We direct the DPCC and the concerned SDM to furnish a factual and action taken report before the next date by e-mail. DPCC will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination," the bench said in its recent order.

The tribunal has posted the matter for hearing on February 25 next year. The NGT had earlier formed a committee comprising UPPCB and the SDM, Ghaziabad and asked it to submit report.

According to the report, survey was carried out and number of illegal industrial activities comprising furnaces for melting aluminium, iron, lead and so on were noticed in the residential cluster of Amit Vihar, Sewa Dham, Loni, Ghaziabad. Action was taken against 42 industries and it was also noted that number of air polluting industries are also located in NCT Delhi area at the border of Amit Vihar, the committee said.

"During survey, on inquiry from the locals of the area, it was informed that the industries fall in the New Mandoli Industrial Area, New Delhi. The verification of same and permitted land use can only be carried out by the officers of DPCC and the concerned departments of Delhi," the report said. The committee in its report recommended that number of illegal units have been constructed illegally against the land use in the vicinity of the area of Sewa Dham, Loni Ghaziabad.

"Hence, necessary directions can be given to the Development Authority to taken necessary action for phasing out the industries from the residential areas," it said. The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Residents of Amit Vihar, Ward No 23, Loni against air pollution caused by illegally operating brick kiln in Amit Vihar Colony, Loni, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh which was affecting the health of the inhabitants of the area.

It was stated in the petition that though the brick kilns were closed in March 2018 by Usha Singh, Tehsildar and Satyender Singh, SDM but the same had again started.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

HAL, RGNAU join hands to grow HR pool in aviation, aerospace

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Rajiv Gandhi National Aviation University RGNAU joined hands to promote cooperation between them to grow the pool of human resources in the aviation and aerospace industry of the country. As part of th...

Wound healing in mucous tissues may prevent AIDS: Study

Wound healing events in mucous tissues -- part of the bodys defense against germs -- during early infection by Simian Immunodeficiency Virus SIV guard some primate species against developing AIDS, a study has found. Aspects of this wound-he...

8 killed in DR Congo's Beni, residents burn town hall

Beni DR Congo, Nov 25 AFP Eight civilians died overnight in DR Congos volatile city of Beni in a fresh militant attack and angry residents partly burnt the town hall on Monday, an AFP reporter said. Army spokesman Colonel Mak Hazukai confir...

Punjab Police ASI killed in accident, wife severely injured

An assistant sub-inspector ASI of Punjab Police was killed and his wife severely injured when their motorcycle was hit by a private bus at the sugar mill crossing area here on Monday, police said. The deceased was identified as ASI Binder P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019