International Development News
Development News Edition

Europe police agency hits Islamic State servers in blow to jihadist publicity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 17:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 17:41 IST
Europe police agency hits Islamic State servers in blow to jihadist publicity
Image Credit: Flickr / Kurdishstruggle

Belgian prosecutors have knocked out several internet servers used by Islamic State, shutting a large number of accounts and websites run by its news arm, in an operation led by Europe's police agency, the Belga press agency reported on Monday. Europol, the European policy agency, said it would release details of the initiative at a news conference later on Monday.

"We were able to shut down a large number of accounts and a series of websites," Belga quoted prosecution spokesman Eric Van Der Sypt as saying. Europol said in a statement it has been working with nine of the largest Internet platforms to counter Islamic State propaganda operations, including Google, Twitter, Instagram, and Telegram.

Europol said on its website it had examined "propaganda videos, publications and social media accounts supporting terrorism and violent extremism" over the course of two days last week. "Telegram was the online service provider" where most offending material was found, Europol said.

"As a result, a significant portion of key actors within the IS network on Telegram was pushed away from the platform." It praised Telegram's assistance and said the company was helping Europol to "root out ... malicious content."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Parents denied visitation rights in Japan to keep fighting govt in court

Lawyers for parents separated from their children in Japan said on Monday they would appeal a court decision that the government was not responsible for enforcing visitation rights. Fourteen parents had sued the government claiming damages ...

Babita Phogat invites PM Modi, Shah and Nadda for her wedding on Dec 1

Wrestler and BJP member, Babita Phogat who is all set to tie the knot with her fiance, Vivek Suhag has invited many bigwigs like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda to at...

Amarinder Singh asks Pak to re-think Kartarpur service fee

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has called on Pakistan to re-think the service fee charged from pilgrims visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Sikh shrine via the newly opened corridor, which he hailed as a great symbol of peace and hope. Duri...

Hurt by behaviour of Cong MPs in Lok Sabha, won't be tolerated: Speaker

Indicating stringent action against the Congress MPs who stormed the Well of the Lok Sabha to protest against the swearing-in of the BJP-led government in Maharashtra, Speaker Om Birla on Monday said such behaviour is unacceptable and will ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019