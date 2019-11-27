International Development News
Chidambaram produced before court in INX Media money laundering case

Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced before a Delhi court Wednesday in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

The 74-year old senior Congress leader was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar on expiry of his judicial custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

