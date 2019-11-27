International Development News
NGT seeks report on plea alleging pollution due to garbage dumping in West Delhi

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:11 IST
The National Green Tribunal Wednesday sought a report on a plea alleging violation of environmental norms due to dumping of garbage and sewage by hawkers in West Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel directed South Delhi Municipal Corporation, Delhi Pollution Control Committee, Delhi Jal Board and Dwarka SDM to file a factual and action taken report on the issue.

The DPCC will be the nodal agency for compliance and coordination, the tribunal said while seeking the report before January 28 next year. The NGT clarified that the order of the tribunal is binding as a decree of Court and its non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action, including prosecution, in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Federation of Vikas Nagar Residents Welfare Association alleging pollution due to dumping of garbage and sewage by hawkers as well as vehicles at the land belonging to Irrigation and Flood Department at Vikas Nagar. The plea alleged that regular burning of garbage is also taking place including plastic and toxic waste material on the government land.

"There is continuous evacuation of sewage in Najafgarh drain. This is affecting the students of government girls senior secondary school and the inhabitants of the area," the plea said.

