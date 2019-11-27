International Development News
Development News Edition

Mexico struggling to improve human rights under Lopez Obrador -Amnesty

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Mexico City
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 22:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 22:31 IST
Mexico struggling to improve human rights under Lopez Obrador -Amnesty
Mexico flag Image Credit: ANI

Mexico's president has failed to make substantial progress resolving human rights problems in his first year in office and his resistance to criticism risks creating a "hostile environment" for the media, Amnesty International said on Wednesday. In a new report, the rights group said the administration of leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had been more responsive to attacks on human rights defenders and made advances in legislating against arbitrary detentions.

But it said the government, which has tightened federal spending considerably under Lopez Obrador, had been slow to implement changes and allocate resources to problem-solving. Lopez Obrador took office last December pledging to pacify the country after more than a decade of runaway gang violence.

Fueled by turf wars between drug cartels, homicides reached record levels last year, and concern is widespread about the murder of journalists and human rights workers in Mexico. The president has vowed to take a less confrontational approach to the problem but his creation of a large, militarized "National Guard" to oversee security has raised doubts.

"Militarization, including the creation of the new National Guard, is one of the areas of greatest concern ... because of the high risk of perpetuating human rights violations," Amnesty International said. The new government has suffered a string of security lapses and murders are on track to pass last year's total.

Amnesty also voiced concern about how Lopez Obrador has used his morning news conferences to "vilify" civil society groups and single out critical journalists and media outlets. "These statements could be taken to suggest that the federal government is opposed to criticism and dissent and could ... contribute to creating a hostile environment for them," it said.

Lopez Obrador argues he is exercising his right to reply in criticizing his detractors and has pinned much of the blame for Mexico's economic and social problems on previous governments. Violence against rights advocates and journalists has not decreased during the government's first year, nor has it put in place effective strategies to address the problem of gender-based murders of women, Amnesty said in its report.

Furthermore, use of torture and other ill-treatment continues to be an "alarming reality in Mexico", it added. "Amnesty International believes that substantial progress on human rights requires the government to stop blaming previous governments for the situation (and) accept responsibility for what is happening right now," the organization said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Students form human chain in Delhi to support JNUSU's protest against hostel feel hike

Students from across Delhi formed a human chain in Connaught Place on Wednesday in solidarity with the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union JNUSU, which is protesting against the hostel fee hike. The JNUSU had urged universities and s...

Rapid warming of Indo-Pacific ocean behind decline in rainfall over north India: Study

Rapid warming of the Indo-Pacific ocean could be the reason behind erratic rainfall patterns with heavy rains pummeling some parts of the world while others, including north India, experiencing declines, a new study has said. The study, led...

Aaditya Thackeray meets Sonia and Manmohan, invites them for Uddhav's swearing-in

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray separately met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday night and invited them for his father Uddhav Thackerays swearing-in as the Maharashtra chief minister on...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamists kill at least 19 in latest east Congo attack

Suspected Islamist rebels have killed at least 19 people in east Congo, an official said on Wednesday, the latest in a series of attacks causing anger at the perceived inaction of the army and U.N. troops. The raid occurred overnight in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019