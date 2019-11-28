International Development News
Development News Edition

Macron tells army: 'all options open' in Sahel after Mali deaths

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 19:49 IST
Macron tells army: 'all options open' in Sahel after Mali deaths

President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday he has ordered his military to assess its operations against Islamist militants in West Africa and all options are open, after 13 soldiers died during a combat mission this week.

In his first public remarks since France suffered its heaviest single loss of troops for nearly four decades, Macron said those seeking to understand the cost of France's mission in the Sahel should witness a ceremony to honour the dead soldiers. "France is acting in the Sahel on everyone's behalf," an emotional Macron told a news conference with NATO General-Secretary Jens Stoltenberg.

"Our mission there is important. Nevertheless, the situation we face compels me today to examine all our strategic options." France is the only Western country with a significant military presence waging counter-insurgency operations in Mali and the wider Sahel region south of the Sahara desert.

Macron said he had told his government and military top brass to look hard at the nature of France's operations in the region, adding, "I told them all options are open". The 13 French soldiers were killed in Mali on Monday when two helicopters collided in the dark after being called in to provide air support during a combat mission to track down a band of Islamic State fighters.

As France mourns the dead commandos, Macron is under mounting pressure from leftist opponents and military analysts to draw up a concrete plan for the withdrawal of the 4,500 waging counter-insurgency operations in Mali and the wider region. Thirty eight French troops have been killed in the West African Sahel since France sent troops to Mali in 2013.

On Wednesday, France's top general acknowledged France would never achieve a total victory over al Qaeda- and Islamic State-affiliated militants who have strengthened their foothold in a region spanning from Mauritania to Chad. Macron's government denies France is bogged down in an intractable conflict. But Monday's deaths have provoked renewed public comparisons with the United States' drawn-out military involvement in Afghanistan.

Malian Foreign Minister Tiebile Drame said the comparison was unjust. "The Sahel is Europe's southern border. It's normal that France has an interest," Drame told Radio France International.

France has, however, complained to European allies that it is bearing the brunt of a counter-terrorism operation that benefits all Europe. Asked about burden sharing, Macron replied: "If people want to understand what they call 'cost-sharing', they can come on Monday to the ceremonies France is organising for the dead soldiers. There they will see the price."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Govt help sought to bring home fishermen fleeing from Yemen

Steps should be taken to to bring home safely nine fishermen of Tamil Nadu and Kerala suspected to be stranded off Lakshwadweep after fleeing from Yemen, their families and a fishermens body appealed to the district Collector here on Thursd...

Sebi allows clearing corporations to invest in overnight funds

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday allowed clearing corporations to make investments in overnight funds. Overnight funds are open-ended debt mutual fund schemes that invest in securities with a maturity of one day. However, the combined inv...

UPDATE 1-Johnson's Conservatives break fundraising record, unions donate to Labour

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservatives smashed the record for the amount of money raised in the first fortnight of an election campaign on Thursday, while the unions turned on the taps to keep the opposition Labour Party in tou...

History created: BJP on passage of unauthorised colonies Bill in Lok Sabha

History has been created with the passage of the Unauthorised Colonies Bill in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, the BJP said and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with taking the step to provide ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of these ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019