INX Media case: Delhi court grants interim bail to ex NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar, others

  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:10 IST
A Delhi court on Friday granted interim bail to former NITI Aayog CEO Sindhushree Khullar and others in the INX Media corruption case. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar also granted relief to former OSD to finance minister Pradeep Kumar Bagga and former FIPB director Prabodh Saxena.

Former section officer of the FIPB unit in the Finance Ministry Ajeet Kumar Dungdung, then under secretary in the FIPB unit Rabindra Prasad and former joint secretary (Foreign Trade) DEA Anup K Pujari were also granted interim bail by the court . The court granted the bail to them on a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh and one surety of like amount.

It also issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and sought its reply on their bail applications. Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram was produced before the court during the proceedings in the case.

The next hearing in the matter is on December 17.

