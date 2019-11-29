International Development News
Dec 16 gang rape: Court asks convicts to apprise it about status of their mercy, curative pleas

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:34 IST
A Delhi Court on Friday asked four men convicted in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case to apprise it about the status of their mercy and curative petitions. Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora directed the Tihar Jail authorities to produce the four convicts on December 13 so that they can inform the court about the status of their petitions.

The court was hearing a plea by the victim's parents who have sought a direction to the jail authorities expedite the execution of the convicts. The application said that the victim's parents approached the court since the convicts have exhausted all legal remedies.

In December last year, the parents of Nirbhaya, the 23-old paramedic who was gang raped on December 16, 2012, approached the court to fast-track the procedure to hang all four convicts in the case. Supreme Court on December 12, 2018, dismissed the PIL seeking a direction to the Centre to execute the death penalty awarded to four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay and Akshay -- in the sensational Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

The victim had succumbed to her injuries on December 29, 2012 at the Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore where she had been airlifted for medical treatment.

