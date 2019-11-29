International Development News
Development News Edition

Kyrgyz ex-president Atambayev stands trial over release of mob boss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 17:37 IST
Kyrgyz ex-president Atambayev stands trial over release of mob boss

Former Kyrgyz president Almazbek Atambayev went on trial behind closed doors on Friday charged with illegally setting free a jailed organised crime boss, which led to his arrest in August after a dramatic stand-off with security forces. Atambayev, who refused to attend preliminary hearings, was escorted to the courtroom on Friday, his lawyer Sergei Slesarev told reporters. News media have been banned from the trial.

Atambayev, who ruled the Central Asian nation of six million people between 2011-2017, supported his then-ally and prime minister Sooronbai Jeenbekov in the 2017 election, but the two fell out just months into Jeenbekov's presidency. The charges against Atambayev stem from the 2013 release from a Kyrgyz prison on stated compassionate grounds of Aziz Batukayev, a man described by Kyrgyz officials as a mob kingpin who had been convicted of illegal possession of drugs and firearms and of organising riots.

At the time, the authorities cited Batukayev's terminal illness as the reason for the release - which investigators now say was untrue. There have been no reports that Batukayev has died and he is believed to be living in Russia. Atambayev earlier denied all charges against him, calling them politically motivated. On Friday, according to his lawyer, Atambayev remained silent throughout the hearing, ignoring all questions from the judge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Told Secretaries to use taxpayers' money in best way: Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he has told the Secretaries to use taxpayers money in the best way and should not be wasted. Im in the Mantralaya State Secretariat for the first time. I just had a meeting wit...

Angad Bajwa, Saniya Sheikh crowned national skeet champions

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa unofficially hit a world record score in the mens skeet final to lead Punjabs domination of the category at the 63rd National Shooting Championships for Shotgun events here on Friday. Angad held off his senior and fell...

India-ASEAN FTA review could include further liberalisation of trade in goods

The proposed scope of the review of the free trade agreement between India and ASEAN could include issues like customs procedures, further liberalisation of trade in goods and exchange of data, Parliament was informed on Friday. The Associa...

Iraqi prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign - statement

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.Abdul Mahdis decision came in response to a call for a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019