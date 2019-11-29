NGT directs Delhi chief secretary to manage 2.94 lakh MT waste lying at Jahangirpuri

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Delhi chief secretary to coordinate with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to manage 2.94 lakh metric tonnes of waste lying at Jahangirpuri here. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel also directed that the construction waste and debris be disposed off in the process.

The green panel, in a recent order, also directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to monitor the ambient air quality by installing an appropriate monitoring station at the relevant site. "Having regard to the continuing impact of the existing problem on account of accumulated waste of 2.94 lakh MT on the ambient air quality, the Chief Secretary of Delhi may coordinate with the North Delhi Municipal Corporation or any other authority for the remedial action. Further report may be filed by DPCC which may also mention adequacy of C&D waste processing in Delhi," the bench said.

The order came after perusing a report filed by DPCC that stated that certain remedial steps have been taken even though online monitoring stations have not been installed. It also told the bench that there is huge deposition of construction and demolition waste in front of the main boundary wall and main gate of the waste processing facility.

The tribunal had earlier expressed surprise over an MLA approaching it on an environmental issue instead of heading to the authority concerned, saying it wondered "whether even an MLA has no trust and faith in the statutory authorities and is 'helpless' in making such authorities do their duty". It had said it was astonished that a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) had to approach the tribunal against the construction waste and debris stored, transported and distributed by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) at Jahangirpuri here.

Taking note of the legislator's plea, the tribunal asked the DPCC to look into the matter, take appropriate action in accordance with the law and furnish a factual and action taken report within a month. It had also reiterated that every order of the NGT was binding as a decree of court and non-compliance was actionable by way of punitive action in terms of the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.

Adarsh Nagar MLA Pawan Kumar Sharma had approached the tribunal against dumping of construction waste and debris at Jahangirpuri in north west Delhi. He had alleged that in the process, tonnes of stones and cement blocks are crushed, the waste is put on the government land by way of encroachment and garbage dumps have been created, adversely affecting the environment.

